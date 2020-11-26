Will there be 17 different Christmases? This is what each autonomous community provides

Published: Thursday, November 26, 2020 7:06 AM

The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have given an extra week to try to agree on the plan of recommendations against the coronavirus for Christmas, since the will is that it be prepared with the greatest possible agreement.

Some communities have already made their proposals for the Christmas holidays and others will do so in the coming days to agree on the document, which will “always be recommendations”.

Recommendations, they remind the government, that they cannot exceed the state of alert, which allows the autonomies to vary the curfew and to decide on their perimeter closures and meeting limits.

The draft executive plan recommends that meetings not exceed the maximum of six people and extends the nighttime mobility restriction limit until one in the morning on designated days such as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, while advising not to celebrate the parades of kings, among other measures.

But what if a consensus is not reached? Is it possible that we meet 17 different Christmases? These are the proposals that some regional governments have already made.

Catalonia:

The Generalitat envisages a Christmas with meetings of a maximum of 10 people belonging, at most, to two groups of coexistence bubbles and with a night curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Madrid:

The Health Ministry’s proposal is to extend the meeting limit to 10 people on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1 and 6, as well as to make the curfew more flexible until 1:30 a.m. key, although Díaz Ayuso suggested that it be until 2:00 a.m.

Andalusia:

Bet on a centralized protocol for the Christmas holidays. The president of the board, Juanma Moreno, had already declared a few days ago that Andalusians who left to work or study could come back with checks to spend the holidays with their families: “In the case of not being able to open between the provinces and the autonomous communities, we would allow Andalusians who are abroad to come back with a certification “.

Castile and Leon:

The council pledged to maintain the six-person limit at family and social gatherings also during the holidays, delaying the curfew to 1:00 a.m. for the most important festivities, as LaSexta has learned.

Euskadi

The Basque Country proposed in the Interritorial that the drafting of the project be more energetic, and, for example, where it says “it is recommended to avoid or to minimize” replace it with “it is recommended not to celebrate” . And when they doubt that minors are included in the calculation of the maximum number of people in the meetings, they ask that the children be included.

Cantabria:

Its president called for measures taken “for once” to be common across the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the celebration of the Christmas holidays.

Valencian Community:

The mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, spoke about the Parade of Kings, who admitted that there will be no parade but indicated that they are working on an alternative that meets the health criteria.

Extremadura:

The President of the Council, Guillermo Fernández Vara, expects to have “at the latest next week” the roadmap on the decisions to be taken in the region for next Christmas, again on the basis of national recommendations. “It is not a question of saying what the conditions will be” a day before the people leave. “

Ceuta:

The president of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, has argued that his health ministry is working on a specific protocol in which he will continue to call for “prudence, responsibility and safety”. He opts to maintain the restrictions imposed on Christmas because otherwise – he says – certain months of January and February can be spent “very hard”.

Galicia:

Xunta President Alberto Núñez Feijóo said that when setting the limit of people for family reunions at Christmas, counting children versus adults has “a different methodology”.

Navarre:

The Foral Community of Navarre recommends the possibility of allowing meetings between two family units – currently only cohabitants are allowed to meet at home – with up to 6 and 10 people, and with a time limit of 1.00 in the morning Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners, although these are proposals that have not yet been decided or specified. It will also study the possibility of opening the community’s containment perimeter, although in coordination with neighboring communities.

Aragon:

Javier Lambán, president of Aragon, said his community will rethink the lockdowns and harshness of current restrictions once the reduction in infections also translates into less hospital pressure. In Aragon, the perimeter containment of the community, the three provinces and the three capitals is in force, among other measures.

La Rioja:

The spokesperson for the government of La Rioja and Minister of Health, Sara Alba, assured that she had her own project that she will share in the Council with the proposals of all the communities, “with the aim of defining a formula. more collegial as possible “.

Murcia:

The President of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has shown his intention to relax the curfew, the closure of the local and regional perimeter and the maximum number of 6 participants in the meetings on Christmas Eve and New Year if the cases of coronaviruses continue to decline in the coming years. weeks.

Castilla La Mancha:

Emiliano García-Page opened the door to be able to “relax” some of the restrictive social contact measures currently in place in view of the upcoming Christmas season to allow more “contact than gives feedback for the rest of the world. year”.

Asturias:

Regarding Christmas, the President of the Principality has insisted in recent days on the fact that this Christmas will not be the same as the other years and considers that it is premature to make announcements in advance, “but this Christmas will not be the same as the other years. it is also a mistake to pose a Christmas as if nothing will happen. Due to the pandemic situation it will be totally different, nobody thinks that Christmas will be like other years ”, said Adrián Barbón.

Melilla:

They are already designing alternative Christmases, small formats and security measures. There will be a Christmas market, in which this year there will be capacity and security checks to avoid crowds at the stands. What already seems clear is that there will be no Three Kings Parade.

What the project says

Moncloa’s strategy relies on a fundamental pillar: preventive measures. They are called in the project the “6M” and are obligatory whatever the context. The initials belong to the mask (use of a mask as long as possible), to the hands (frequent hand washing) or to the counters (maintenance of physical distance).

But also to maximize ventilation and outdoor activities (keep windows and doors open as far as is safe and feasible depending on the temperature), minimize the number of contacts (preferably always the same) and ” I stay home if symptoms, diagnosis or contact “.

The safety distance must be maintained between the guests on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners, the government will allow, if this project becomes final, meetings of more than six people as long as they belong to the same coexistence group, whether or not they are members. of the family. And the distance between the guests must be maintained.

Of course, the government’s plan is also to recommend avoiding or minimizing “social gatherings (work parties, former students, sports clubs, etc.)”. But, if they do take place, they are limited to a maximum of six participants and, preferably, abroad. Always, of course, with 6M in mind.

Curfew will be the usual the rest of Christmas days

Regarding the restrictions on night mobility, it is proposed to extend the hours so that mobility is limited between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., but only in the early hours of December 25 and January 1.

The rest of the days of the Christmas period will maintain the current and approved curfew in each Autonomous Community.

Travel, authorized

Travel is permitted, both national and international, but as long as it is “strictly necessary”. The government advises: it will be necessary to review, beforehand, the regulations which are applied in the territory of destination.

In all cases, trips must comply with all safety regulations. This includes specific safety distances for each mode of transport, the use of masks and frequent hand washing.

If returning from abroad, a diagnostic test is required within 72 hours

In the event that a citizen residing abroad and whose country of origin is included in those established as risk zones comes to spend Christmas in our country, he must undergo a diagnostic test, carried out within 72 hours. previous arrivals in Spain.