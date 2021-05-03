Will there be a curfew in your community after the state of alarm ends on May 9?

Publication: Monday, May 3, 2021 11:44

Last week of alarm status. What will happen to the restrictions from May 9? Curfews? Mobility? The autonomous communities continue to gradually unveil their plans to fight the coronavirus when the state of alert subsides. The last to speak was Catalonia, saying it will not extend the curfew if the evolving pandemic data maintains its “downward” trend. From Madrid, Ayuso explained a few days ago to Al Rojo Vivo that they wanted to continue with the curfew, although in the last hours, and during the electoral campaign, the president of the Community of Madrid indicated that they wanted to maintain all the restrictions except the “severe stick” of the curfew.

And it is that without a state of alarm, restrictions such as curfews, perimeter closures or restrictions on meeting people automatically decline. Thus, each Autonomous Community will have to decide what it wants to apply and request it, justified beforehand if it affects fundamental rights, to the corresponding Superior Court of Justice, which will be the one which will decide whether or not to approve the measures.

Here is the position of each Autonomous Community in the last week of the state of alarm, the current restrictions and what they plan to apply:

Catalonia

Presidential Minister and government spokesman Meritxell Budó said on Monday that if the evolution of pandemic data maintains its “downward” trend, it will not be necessary to apply “additional measures” when the alert state ends. . The executive, however, was studying the reform of Decree 27/2020 to have a regulatory framework that is an “alternative if it is necessary to extend the measure, so that the government has a means of applying it”. Here are your current restrictions:

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Limitation of six people in social gatherings

– Hotel opening hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Capacity limitations in retail and shopping centers. From May 9, bars and restaurants will be open until 11:00 p.m.

Madrid

The president of the Community of Madrid and aspiring to resume her functions after the elections of May 4, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, spoke in favor of “maintaining the same measures” after the state of alert, except for the cover-up. “severe stick fire”. . Here are the restrictions currently in effect in the region:

– curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

– Prohibition of meetings of non-partners at home

– Hospitality: maximum six guests per table on the terrace and four indoors, with bar consumption prohibited and closing at 11:00 p.m.

– Closure of the perimeter by the basic health areas

Andalusia

The Andalusian government plans to hold a meeting today with the President of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia and with the Superior Prosecutor of Andalusia to propose the measures that the autonomous administration could adopt in a scenario without state of alarm . Here are the current restrictions:

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to a maximum of six people

– Closure of the perimeter of several municipalities

– However, there are measures which vary according to the alert level of each population, which you can consult on this interactive map.

Aragon

The president of the government of Aragon, Javier Lambán, is convinced that “it will not be necessary” to adopt new restrictive measures after the end of the state of alarm “, given the evolution of the pandemic “in the autonomous community, noting” the effects that produce vaccination. “Here are the measures in the region:

– Closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community, the region of La Litera and the municipalities of Tarazona, Fraga and La Litera

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people outdoors and four in closed spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with additional limitations, only four people.

Asturias

The President of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, has expressed his intention to update the 4+ system of measures for municipalities or localities when the state of alarm ends and it will be announced “as soon as possible” . In addition, he asked the National Executive for measures to adapt the limitation of hours within the autonomous community. At present, these are the measures that apply:

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the Principality’s perimeter

– Closure of the interior of the hotel at 9:00 p.m.

Balearic Islands

The government of the Balearic Islands is in favor of maintaining health checks in the ports and airports of the islands once the state of alarm has ended. Here are the current restrictions:

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people

– Capacity limits depending on the alert level of each island. Menorca and Formentera are at level 1 and the remaining islands at level 2.

the Canary Islands

The President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, has called on the central government to implement extraordinary measures in the archipelago, which are authorized by law, if the state of alert finally disappears. Among these extraordinary measures, he stresses that controls in ports and airports must be compulsory, there must be mechanisms to control the meeting of groups, both in public and private spaces, as well as the need to have a PCR test or a negative antigen test for inter-island travel. Here are the current measurements at the moment:

– Closure of the perimeter of the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria

– Closure of the perimeter of the archipelago except for negative diagnostic test

– The measures and the curfew vary according to the alert levels per island: Gran Canaria and Tenerife are at level 3; Fuerteventura and Lanzarote at number 2 and the remaining islands at number 1.

Cantabria

Cantabria will open its borders on May 9 if that day the state of alarm declared six months ago throughout Spain is not extended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, from then on, the region “will be free”, according to its president, Miguel Ángel Revilla. Here are the measures currently in force:

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Closure of the interior of hotels and restaurants

– curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– In public and private spaces, groups of 4 people maximum (excluding cohabitants)

Castile and Leon

The Minister of Health of the Junta de Castilla y León defends the maintenance of restrictive measures after the end of the state of alarm, as well as the application of the traffic light agreed upon by the Interterritorial Health Council to go “hand in hand” with epidemiology and health Data. Here are the current measurements:

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the hotel interior in 31 municipalities until May 3

Castilla La Mancha

Its chairman, Emiliano García-Page, has argued that his Governing Council is preparing its strategy to begin to undertake the de-escalation of restrictive measures once the state of alert subsides, plans based on “a considerable easing of restrictions and limitations “, without” going beyond “what the state allows and, in any case,” without going from 0 to 100, from black to white, completely to nothing. “Currently, the following restrictions apply. apply:

– the night curfew from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Groups of up to six people in public and private spaces

Pays Basque

The Basque executive has been one of the most critical of Pedro Sánchez’s decision to lift the state of alert and warn that “there are fewer and fewer days left” to clarify this issue . Moreover, the PNV, the majority formation of the government of the Basque Country, insists on maintaining this standard. Here are the current measurements:

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and localities with an incidence greater than 400

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– End of the activity at 9:00 p.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in private spaces

Extremadura

The president of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, sees the logical end of the state of alarm because “one cannot live forever in a state of exception”. Here are the current restrictions:

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and the municipalities of Vegaviana and Guareña

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings: maximum four people in closed public spaces and six in open public spaces

Galicia

In Galicia, the end of the state of alert will mean, among other things, the lifting of the curfew and the end of the closure of the perimeter of the community, as confirmed by the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña.

Faced with the new scenario which opens on May 9, the Minister of Health, who regrets that a common “tool” has not been placed on the interterritorial table of debate, assured that Galicia will continue to adopt measures “surgical”. And getting ready to “motivate” the restrictions. Here are your restrictions at the moment:

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in closed spaces, and six in open spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with a closed perimeter, only cohabitants.

La Rioja

La Rioja President Concha Andreu confirms that she intends to maintain an “ongoing” relationship with the rest of the communities to carry out joint and coordinated action after May 9. Here are the current measurements:

– Closure of the community perimeter

– curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Maximum of 6 people in a meeting. In level 5 municipalities, the maximum number of meetings is 4 people.

Murcia

The president of the region of Murcia, Fernando López-Miras, blames the government of Sánchez for having refused an extension and considers that “this leads us to a dead end”. Here are the current measurements:

– Closure of the perimeter of the Region

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Maximum of six people in open public spaces. Maximum of four people in closed and private public spaces

Navarre

The government of Navarre is evaluating the configuration of the legal framework that can be opened after May 9, facing a situation of “fragile stabilization” of COVID-19 cases in the Autonomous Community, which remains “at very high risk” and with “very pressurized” hospitals. Its measures are:

– Closure of the perimeter of the Foral Community

– Entry and exit restrictions in certain towns

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings of a maximum of six people in open public spaces (four closed). In private spaces, only for accommodation

Valencian Community

The President of the Generalitat Valenciana Ximo Puig considers that the state of alert “has had its day” and that it is now necessary “to start sending other types of signals”. “We have to talk about hope and we have to match the facts to that hope.”

Puig stressed that the Community is in favor of “cautious de-escalation, which it is doing”. He recalled that this territory “has been below the risk threshold for six weeks and is autonomous with the best epidemiological data”, therefore “the greatest caution” and knowing that “the virus has not passed, because each day they die and people are infected “, we must” go towards normalization “. Here are your current measurements:

– Closure of the perimeter until the end of the alarm state

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people from two coexistence groups

– Cultural activities will increase their capacity by up to 75% and ceremonies by up to 50%