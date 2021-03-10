Will there be classes in schools on Tuesday May 4?

Madrid

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 3:22 PM

Spain is a country of traditions and the elections were no different: they almost always took place on a public holiday, usually on Sundays, days when schools are free of students and ballot boxes can be set up.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has called elections for Tuesday, May 4 – which may not take place if the censure motions presented by the PSOE and Más Madrid are successful. Against this background, many parents wonder if they will be able to take their children to school on this day.

Will there be classes normally? Should spaces be reserved to set up the ballot boxes? What will teachers do to be able to vote (by law, they have four hours of pay in their working day)? Will children mingle with voters in the midst of a pandemic?

While there is still no clear decision, the same can be expected to happen as in the Catalan elections of 2017, which took place on a working day: Thursday, December 21.

Then the Ministry of Education declared that Thursday “non-school day” in non-university education in the community “in accordance with the regulations in force in electoral matters”.

The Government did so by referring to Article 13.4 of Royal Decree 605/1999, which states that “ if the day fixed in the corresponding decrees for calling elections is not a public holiday, it will be considered as unemployed for school purposes. in the corresponding territory “.

It should not be forgotten that the day before the election is called in Madrid (Monday, May 3) is also non-teaching because the public holiday of May 2 – which falls on a Sunday – has been moved to Monday. In other words, if the elections in Madrid are successful, students aged 0-18 will not have classes on May 3 or 4, 2021.