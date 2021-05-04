Will your community open after the alarm state ends? Which ones want to keep the perimeter closed after May 9?

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 12:30 p.m.

The Autonomous Communities continue to move forward with their plans for implementing measures after the state of alert ended on May 9. And it is that from this day, the restrictions envisaged in the decree decrease, such as the nocturnal limitations, the prohibition of meetings at home and the limitation of movements. Precisely on this last point, the application of perimeter closures, some regional leaders have started to demonstrate.

The last was the president of Castilla-La Mancha. Emiliano García Page who has declared that he will lift the closure of the perimeter although he intends to continue with the curfew set between 00:00 and 6:00 in the region. “I will sign a decree throughout this week,” he explained on Monday.

As these are measures that can affect the fundamental rights of citizens, each autonomous government must decide what it wants to apply and ask, previously justified, the corresponding Superior Court of Justice to approve or reject it.

And an important novelty. The Communities will have a new legal element to avoid the disparity of judicial decisions that may arise. The government has decided to incorporate in the decree approved today by the Council of Ministers a novelty in the area of ​​litigation-administrative order. Thus, it will allow the autonomies to appeal to the Supreme Court of the orders of the superior courts of justice which annul their measures. Something they couldn’t do until now and with which the Supreme Court will have the final say and can dictate case law.

The executive maintained at all times its idea of ​​not extending the state of alert, insisting that there are “sufficient tools” to deal with the virus without the need to make a statement exceptional.

So far, this is the position of each Autonomous Community less than a week before the end of the state of alarm, the current restrictions and what they plan to apply:

Valencian Community

The Valencian President Ximo Puig proposes the lifting of the closure of the perimeter and the modification of the curfew. Thus, he indicated that it is not on the table to close a municipality or a province, which means that it will be possible to move freely. However, he recognizes that measures will need to be taken to ensure that free movement does not result in an increase in infections. Here are your current measurements:

– Closure of the perimeter until the end of the alarm state

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people from two coexistence groups

– Cultural activities will increase their capacity by up to 75% and ceremonies by up to 50%

Castilla La Mancha

The government of Castilla-La Mancha will lift the closure of the perimeter when the state of alert dissipates on May 9, but is in favor of maintaining other infection prevention measures such as the use of a mask and blanket. -fire. Emiliano García-Page has announced that this week he will sign a decree with the measures. Currently, the following restrictions apply:

– the night curfew from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Groups of up to six people in public and private spaces

Galicia

The meeting of the Interterritorial Council this Wednesday and the announced and ratified lifting of the state of alert from May 9 will mark the stages that the Xunta will follow this week. The clinical committee is inclined to continue to apply perimeter closures in the municipalities and limitations in the hours of activities, especially in the hotel sector, but it will be necessary to wait until Thursday or Friday for them to be “specified. “. Here are your restrictions at the moment:

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in closed spaces, and six in open spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with a closed perimeter, only cohabitants.

Catalonia

Regional Minister for the Presidency and government spokesperson Meritxell Budó has argued that if the evolution of pandemic data continues its “downward” trend, it will not be necessary to apply “additional measures” at the end of the alarm. The executive, however, was studying the reform of Decree 27/2020 to have a regulatory framework that is an “alternative if it is necessary to extend the measure, so that the government has a means of applying it”. Here are your current restrictions:

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Limitation of six people in social gatherings

– Hotel opening hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Capacity limitations in retail and shopping centers. From May 9, bars and restaurants will be open until 11:00 p.m.

Madrid

The president of the Community of Madrid and aspiring to resume her functions after the elections of May 4, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, spoke in favor of “maintaining the same measures” after the state of alert, except for the cover-up. “severe stick fire”. . Madrid does not apply the closure of the perimeter of the region. Here are the restrictions currently in effect:

– curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

– Prohibition of meetings of non-partners at home

– Hospitality: maximum six guests per table on the terrace and four indoors, with bar consumption prohibited and closing at 11:00 p.m.

– Closure of the perimeter by the basic health areas

Andalusia

Council president Juanma Moreno has ruled on the curfew. Popular criticism that “Monday the curfew ends and we cannot close the beaches with very high levels of contagion because the state of alert ends. Communities are tied up.” They continue to believe that after the nomination in the Madrid elections, the central government will make a decision. Here are the current restrictions:

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to a maximum of six people

– Closure of the perimeter of several municipalities

– However, there are measures which vary according to the alert level of each population, which you can consult on this interactive map.

Aragon

The president of the government of Aragon, Javier Lambán, is convinced that “it will not be necessary” to adopt new restrictive measures after the end of the state of alarm “, given the evolution of the pandemic “in the autonomous community, noting” the effects that produce vaccination. “Here are the measures in the region:

– Closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community, the region of La Litera and the municipalities of Tarazona, Fraga and La Litera

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people outdoors and four in closed spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with additional limitations, only four people.

Asturias

The President of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, has expressed his intention to update the 4+ system of measures for municipalities or localities when the state of alarm ends and it will be announced “as soon as possible” . In addition, he asked the National Executive for measures to adapt the limitation of hours within the autonomous community. At present, these are the measures that apply:

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the Principality’s perimeter

– Closure of the interior of the hotel at 9:00 p.m.

Balearic Islands

The government of the Balearic Islands is in favor of maintaining health checks in the ports and airports of the islands once the state of alarm has ended. Here are the current restrictions:

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people

– Capacity limits depending on the alert level of each island. Menorca and Formentera are at level 1 and the remaining islands at level 2.

the Canary Islands

The President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, has called on the central government to implement extraordinary measures in the archipelago, which are authorized by law, if the state of alert finally disappears. Among these extraordinary measures, he stresses that controls in ports and airports must be compulsory, there must be mechanisms to control the meeting of groups, both in public and private spaces, as well as the need to have a PCR test or a negative antigen test for inter-island travel. Here are the current measurements at the moment:

– Closure of the perimeter of the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria

– Closure of the perimeter of the archipelago except for negative diagnostic test

– The measures and the curfew vary according to the alert levels per island: Gran Canaria and Tenerife are at level 3; Fuerteventura and Lanzarote at number 2 and the remaining islands at number 1.

Cantabria

Cantabria will open its borders on May 9. Thus, from then on, the region “will be free”, according to its president, Miguel Ángel Revilla. Here are the measures currently in force:

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Closure of the interior of hotels and restaurants

– curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– In public and private spaces, groups of 4 people maximum (excluding cohabitants)

Castile and Leon

The Minister of Health of the Junta de Castilla y León defends the maintenance of restrictive measures after the end of the state of alarm, as well as the application of the traffic light agreed upon by the Interterritorial Health Council to go “hand in hand” with epidemiology and health Data. Here are the current measurements:

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the hotel interior in 31 municipalities until May 3

Pays Basque

The Lehendakari is preparing a new decree to be issued on Monday, May 10, with the aim of maintaining the current measures as much as possible. Urkullu has been one of the regional leaders most critical of the end of the state of alert and the central government’s decision not to extend it. Here are the current measurements:

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and localities with an incidence greater than 400

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– End of the activity at 9:00 p.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in private spaces

Extremadura

The president of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, sees the logical end of the state of alarm because “one cannot live forever in a state of exception”. Here are the current restrictions:

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and the municipalities of Vegaviana and Guareña

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings: maximum four people in closed public spaces and six in open public spaces

La Rioja

La Rioja will lift next Sunday, May 9, the date on which the state of alarm declines, the closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community and the curfew and will put in place a new “traffic light” according to indicators to impose , where applicable, various restrictions. This was explained by President Concha Andreu. Here are the current measurements:

– Closure of the community perimeter

– curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Maximum of 6 people in a meeting. In level 5 municipalities, the maximum number of meetings is 4 people.

Murcia

The president of the region of Murcia, Fernando López-Miras, blames the government of Sánchez for having refused an extension and considers that “this leads us to a dead end”. Here are the current measurements:

– Closure of the perimeter of the Region

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Maximum of six people in open public spaces. Maximum of four people in closed and private public spaces

Navarre

The government of Navarre is evaluating the configuration of the legal framework that can be opened after May 9, facing a situation of “fragile stabilization” of COVID-19 cases in the Autonomous Community, which remains “at very high risk” and with “very pressurized” hospitals. Its measures are:

– Closure of the perimeter of the Foral Community

– Entry and exit restrictions in certain towns

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings of a maximum of six people in open public spaces (four closed). In private spaces, only for accommodation