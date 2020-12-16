Willy Bárcenas asks to appear injured in “ Operation Kitchen ”

Posted: Wednesday December 16 2020 11:50

Willy Bárcenas, son of the former treasurer of PP Luis Bárcenas and singer of the group Taburete, asked to appear on Tuesday as a private prosecutor in the Kitchen case, a procedure ordered by the National Court.

The son also of the convicted Rosalía Iglesias, is presented in the case as injured by the alleged illegal espionage which was committed on his family in 2013 and 2015 by the former direction of the Ministry of the Interior, under the responsibility of Jorge Fernández Díaz.

This surveillance was reportedly carried out with funds earmarked for the former police commissioner Villarejo and other members such as Luis Bárcenas’ driver to account for the movements of the family.

According to a report by the chief inspector who led the investigation into box B of the PP, this information extracted from the network would serve the PP as a weapon against a possible negotiation with the former treasurer, who had started to collaborate with the justice.

Another reason Willy Bárcenas asked to present himself as injured is because of the assault on the false priest linked to the kitchen at his home while he and his mother were together. As he was explaining, a man dressed as a priest knocked on the door, indicating that he wished to question him and his mother, Rosalía, to process Luis Bárcenas’ parole.

However, when they let him in and said there was no one else in the house, he started threatening them. As he pointed out, the false priest told him “lie down on the ground or I will shoot your mother” and later he asked Victoria, the housekeeper, and Rosalía Iglesias to take “to the office” of Bárcenas. Once there, he threatened to kill them if they did not give him the information he requested.