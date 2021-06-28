Wimbledon gives a standing ovation: Wimbledon 2021 Video Gilbert, vaccine developer, receives a standing ovation: Sarah Gilbert, Corona vaccine developer, receives a standing ovation during Wimbledon 2021 Watch the video

London

A video of people standing and clapping at the famous Wimbledon Grand Slam world tennis tournament is going very viral. In this clip, people are applauding while looking at a woman. Although there was no expression on this woman’s face. In reality, this woman is none other than the famous virologist Sarah Gilbert. He was the one who developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca Corona vaccine.

People were happy to see the scientist who made the AstraZeneca vaccine

Wimbledon tournament organizers had invited NHS staff and coronavirus vaccine developers to watch the game in the VAP Royal box during this year’s opening matches. Meanwhile, British virologist Sarah Gilbert also came to watch the match. As defending champion Novak Djokovic tried to serve 19-year-old British player Jack Draper, an announcement was made over the loudspeaker.

Seeing the developers of the Corona vaccine, people cheered while standing

The announcer told the crowd that today the developers of the Corona vaccine and the folks at the National Health Service are sitting in the Royal Box. After which the audience started to applaud. For over a minute, all the spectators stood up and applauded. Commenting on this, Boris Becker said it was a very emotional moment before the start of this championship.

Corona Warriors honored at Wimbledon

Last year Wimbledon was canceled due to infection with the Corona virus. When the Grand Slam resumed this year, Wimbledon organizers hosted a separate VIP seat for the Corona Warriors in their honor. Captain Tom Moore’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, was also greeted warmly. Tom Moore raised £ 33million for the NHS earlier this year at the age of 100. During this time, he also died.

Get to know Sarah Gilbert

Sarah Gilbert is a British scientist of Irish descent. He was born in April 1962. He worked with the team that discovered the malaria vaccine early in his career. After that, he also helped manufacture vaccines against dangerous diseases like malaria and Ebola. In view of his work, the British government had given him the responsibility of manufacturing the corona vaccine.