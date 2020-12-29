Windows 10 20H2 reaches nearly 15% user share

The latest version of Windows 10, 20H2 continues to gain market share within Adduplex. Gradually it convinces more users and last month it increased by 5% to reach 13.6% use share

Windows 10 20H2 is already on 13.6% of computers

“[Windows 10 versión 20H2] adds about 5% more to its market share and accounts for 13.6% of Windows 10 PCs at the end of December, ”says AdDuplex in the report, based on a survey of nearly 80,000 computers with Windows 10 .

Windows 10, version 20H2 is a cumulative update which is a very minor feature update. It seems to have started well, that is to say without incident. Unlike previous Windows 10 updates which had several issues. It first hit the charts when it launched in October with a 1.7% usage share among Windows 10 PCs. Then it hit 9% in November.

“Windows 10 20H2 progressed a bit slower in December than in November,” AdDuplex said. Let’s see if he gets back on his feet after the holidays.

In December, Windows 10 version 20H2 reached 13.6% usage share, making it the third most used version of Windows after 2004, with 40.4% usage, and 1909, with 33.2 percent. All versions of Windows 10 in the first three months actually saw decent usage gains this month.

It seems that the Windows 10 fragmentation problem is gradually diluting and we are already seeing how the last three versions bring together almost 90% of Windows 10 users. There is still a lot of work pending, but they are on the right track. way. We will see if in 2021 they finish mobilizing the rest of the late users.