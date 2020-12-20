Windows 10 21H1 will be an update without big news

Since Windows 10 2004 came into being, Microsoft hasn’t incorporated too many new features into the operating system. Successive updates have focused on small cosmetic improvements and bug fixes, without including significant new features as had happened in the past.

It looks like Windows 10 21H1 will follow in the wake of version 20H2. That way, the update will look more like a cumulative update than a feature update. On this occasion, the main novelties would come with the touch keyboard and the unified panel of emoticons, GIFs and clipboard.

Windows 10 21H1 will be a minor update

Zac Bowden, a reporter for Windows Central, confirmed on Twitter that Windows 10 21H1 will be a minor update. The operating system will keep the Windows 10 2004 kernel, so it will not be a full version of the operating system.

We can expect news, although nothing is confirmed. So far we have seen a new touchscreen keyboard and the unified panel of emoticons, GIFs and clipboard. Additionally, we’ve seen a new disk management utility in Insider builds.

Windows 10 21H1 for desktop will be built 19043, confirming once again that this will be another rollup style version that is above version 2004. It will not be a full system version. operating.

– Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) December 20, 2020

However, these new features only appeared in the Windows 10 Dev Channel. In other words, these features are not subject to a specific version of the operating system and may not see the day until the updates. day later, if Microsoft decides to release them to everyone. the users.

Specifically, Windows 10 21H1 will represent a single jump in the operating system’s build history. If Windows 10 20H2 is based on Build 19042, it will be Build 19043 which will present us the next version of Microsoft’s system.