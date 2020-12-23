Windows 10 21H1 will support new security feature

When we use Windows 10, our computer connects to the internet almost constantly. For example, it connects to Microsoft servers to check for updates, send telemetry data, set the clock … Certainly, the operating system collects and sends all kinds of data to improve its performance.

Although Microsoft continues to focus its efforts on Windows 10X, Windows 10 21H1 continues to grow. While we don’t expect good news, we can tell that the next update will support new security features. This time we are talking about TLS 1.3 support.

Windows 10 21H1 will support TLS 1.3

TLS (Transport Layer Security) is a protocol responsible for protecting, by encryption, our communications on the Internet. The most common use is observed in browsers, when at the beginning of a web address we see the initials HTTPS.

However, as we said at the beginning, the operating system is constantly sending and receiving data. Windows 10 uses the TLS 1.2 protocol to keep these communications secure and prevent a potential attacker from intercepting the data.

The IETF, the body responsible for developing this protocol, continues to publish new versions. TLS version 1.3 will reduce latency, improve performance and security of Internet communications. In fact, Windows 10 21H1 will benefit from all of these improvements by supporting it.

Windows 10 21H1 should see the light of day during the months of January or February 2021 among the Insiders of the Release Preview channel. The next operating system update also includes other network enhancements such as DNS over HTTPS to improve privacy and security.

Not much else is known about what’s new in Windows 10 21H1, as the features tested by Insiders on the Dev channel aren’t tied to a specific version of Windows. For now, we’ll have to wait until May 2021 to officially receive the next feature update.