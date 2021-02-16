Windows 10 21H1 would arrive in May as a minor update

Windows 10 21H1 is the next step for Microsoft’s operating system before it receives the big update scheduled for later this year: Sun Valley. If its existence was an open secret, it has now been confirmed by Zac Bowden (editor at Windows Central) through his own sources.

The fact that there is currently this “confusion” about what new versions of Windows 10 will include is due to recent changes to the Windows Insider program. Now, Dev Channel users don’t test news related to a specific version of Windows 10, but it does follow its own path.

Windows 10 21H1: a preparatory update for Sun Valley

According to Zac Bowden’s sources, Windows 10 21H1 will be a “minor” update, as was 20H2 (Windows 10 October 2020 update). Therefore, we will not receive any major news, but it will focus on fixing some issues and preparing everything for future updates. In fact, it appears Microsoft is internally referring to Windows 10 21H1 as a companion update for Sun Valley.

Regarding the timeline, everything indicates that the preliminary development of the Windows 10 21H1 update will end this week and that the Insiders will start testing it very soon on the Beta and Release Preview channels.

April is the date set on the calendar by Microsoft to end testing the update. Then, in May, it will be made public. Update 21H1 will be installed, like 20H2, as a cumulative update, so the process will take very little time and the risk will be minimal.

Of course, Microsoft continues to work on Sun Valley while polishing the final details of this minor update that will precede it. With Sun Valley, we will be receiving major news in the design section as well as new native applications for the operating system.