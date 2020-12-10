Windows 10 ARM can now emulate x64 apps on Dev Channel

Rivers of ink have flowed with the arrival of 64-bit emulation to Windows 10 ARM. October seemed like the time to make its first appearance. However, a series of issues delayed the date until today, when Microsoft announced the arrival of a much-anticipated feature in the form of a preview.

Those in Redmond presented the first version of Windows 10 ARM that supported 64-bit emulation. This is one of the features that the system was asking for. I needed it. The reason for this is the lack of programs ported to ARM and the amount of software that does not have its 32-bit equivalent. The x86 emulation was insufficient and Microsoft finally fixed it.

Windows 10 ARM gets stronger: more compatible applications and better performance

Although the emulation offers less performance than the Rosetta translation system on MacOS, Microsoft is hoping the transition to ARM won’t take too long. The intention is that the developers compile their programs for ARM as soon as possible. Some like Adobe are already at work.

Hari Palupa, Partner Group Program Manager at Windows, said:

“As developers increase their support for ARM64, x64 application emulation is an important step in our Windows 10 ARM journey. Through joint work with Qualcomm, Windows on ARM continues to provide excellent battery life. battery life, excellent 4G and 5G connectivity capabilities, immersive AI experiences, as well as stylus and touch capabilities.

According to the Redmond giant, applications that have so far run under x86 emulation and are also compiled for 64-bit will benefit. So, x64 app emulation will not only bring more programs to Windows 10 ARM, but also improve the performance of some of the existing apps.

The new emulator is already available in its first preview and it is very likely that it will have errors and inconsistencies. The first version to include this feature is 21277 and it is now available for download by Insiders who are on the Windows 10 ARM development channel.