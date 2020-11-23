Windows 10 Build 19042.662 Coming to Beta and Preview Channels

Hello Windows Insiders, the unusual version 19042.662 (KB4586853) hits the preview and beta channels today. A version for insiders who are on 20H2 (Windows 10 October 2020 update).

Fixes and improvements in Build 19042.662

Updated the About Internet Explorer dialog box to use the standard modern dialog box. Fixed an issue that prevented Narrator from responding after unlocking a device if Narrator was used before locking the device. Fixed issue Issue where local account groups were not displayed in the localized language even after language pack deployment. Addressed issue where a user could not find certain Microsoft Xbox consoles on a Windows device. Addresses an issue that displays a black screen on Windows devices. Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) users when they try to connect. Fixed issue with a certain COM API causing memory leak. Changed an issue that did not display Microsoft Xbox Game Bar app controls on supported monitors. This problem occurs in some Microsoft DirectX® 9.0 (DX9) games that run with a variable refresh rate enabled on these monitors. Fixed an issue that prevented the touch keyboard from opening in Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps when USB devices are connected.They fixed an issue with USB 3.0 hubs. A device connected to the hub may stop working when you configure the device to hibernate or restart the device. Addressed an issue that turns off the touch keyboard when using a Remote Desktop connection on a device with a different screen resolution. Changed a problem with excessive network traffic that occurs when using the Open File dialog box in File Explorer and looking for a shared folder where the Previous Version feature is available. The issue that caused the feature was resolved ImmGetCompositionString () returned the full width of the Hiragana when using Microsoft’s Input Method Editor (IME) for Japanese instead of returning the Katakana half -width. Fixed an issue that prevented items in the jump list from working. This problem occurs when building using the Windows API.UI.StartScreen Windows Runtime (WinRT) for desktop applications in MSIX format. Addresses an issue that prevented applications from receiving Shift and Ctrl keystroke events when using editors The Bopomofo, Changjie, or Quick Input (IME) fast input (IME) methods. Fixed an issue that randomly changed the input focus of edit controls when using Japanese IME or Traditional Chinese IME.

An issue that prevented connection to some servers has been removed. This occurs when a Group Policy is enabled that forces a computer session to be interactive. Fixed an issue where you cannot set the desktop background configured by a GPO when the local background is specified as a solid color. Fixed issue Issue with Microsoft Pinyin IME unexpectedly removing candidate panel when entering certain phrases. Addressed an issue where the Shift key event could not be sent to an app when using Japanese IME. Fixed an issue that caused Kaomoji to be incorrect in the emoji panel. Fixed an issue that caused the touch keyboard to be unstable in the Mail app. Fixed an issue that resulted in unexpected characters, such as half-width Hiragana, being entered when entering a password while the IME was in mode. Kana entrance. They fixed an issue that could not pair some MIDI devices that connect via Bluetooth Low Energy (LE Fixed a runtime bug that prevented Visual Basic 6.0 (VB6) from working when duplicate Windows messages were sent to WindowProc (). Fixed an issue that generated an error 0x57 when using the command wecutil ss / c – To update an event forwarding subscription. Fixed an issue that caused applications to crash when from the LookupAccountSid () API call. This occurs after migrating accounts to a new domain whose name is shorter than the old domain name. Removed an issue where loading a directive code integrity caused a memory leak by PowerShell. Fixed an issue that prevented a system from functioning at startup. This occurs when the CrashOnAuditFail directive is set to 1 and auditing the arguments of command line is enabled. Addresses an issue that prevented the Microsoft Management Console (MMC) Group Policy application from working when changing Group Policy security settings. The error message is “MMC cannot initialize the snap-in”. Changed an issue where a system’s non-paged pool cannot be freed and requires a system restart. This problem occurs when 32-bit applications are run with Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) enabled. An issue that could prevent updates from being installed has been fixed, resulting in an “E_UNEXPECTED” error. A problem causing the problem The “I forgot my PIN code” feature on the lock screen will fail. This error occurs if the user is logged on with a user name and password and the DontDisplayLastUserName or HideFastUserSwitching policy setting is enabled. Fixed an issue that prevented access to Azure Active Directory (AD) using Google Explorer Chrome due to a conditional access policy error.

We’ve improved the visual quality of Windows Mixed Reality headsets running in lower resolution mode. They are extending Microsoft Defender support for endpoints to new regions. They have enabled a new hardware forced stack protection feature called Shadow Stacks in Compatible Hardware. This update enables applications to enable shadow stack protection in user mode, which helps strengthen the integrity of the back edge control flow and prevents bounce-oriented programming-based attacks. An issue in the Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) runtime that causes the Distributed File System Replication (DFSR) service to stop. This issue generates log events for DFS Replication (5014), RPC (1726), and No Reconnect (5004) for a default timeout of 24 hours without replication. Added a touchscreen keyboard to the list of allowed apps, and now it works in multi-app assigned access mode. Fixed an issue that prevented the PDF24 version 9.1.1 application from opening txt files. Fixed an issue that could cause nonpaged pool memory to leak in certain scenarios. Fixed an issue that allowed an app that was locked from hydration files to continue to hydrate files in some cases. Fixed an issue that could cause a memory leak in bindflt.sys when copying files in a container scenario. Fixed an issue Problem with Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) not being able to send Certificate Transparency (CT) logs when enabled. Removed an issue where cluster validation tests internal switches that are not intended for cluster use and communication Fixed an issue that caused stop error 0x27 when trying to connect to a device that is not in a domain using credentials for a device that is in the domain Fixed an issue that caused a device to restart continuously after installing an app Fixed issues with the Kerberos authentication related to the PerformTicketSignature registry subkey value in CVE-2020 -17049, which was part of the Windows Update November 10, 2020. The following issues can occur on read and write domain controllers (DC): Kerberos service tickets and Grants (TGT) are not renewed for non-Windows Kerberos clients when PerformTicketSignature is set to 1 (pass Les s Service-to-User (S4U) scenarios, such as scheduled tasks, clustering, and services for line-of-business applications, can fail for all clients when PerformTicketSignature is set to 0. S4UProxy delegation during ticket referral in cross scenarios -domains if domain controllers in staging domains are updated inconsistently and PerformTicketSignature is set to 1.