Windows 10 Build 19042.685 Coming to Beta and Preview Channels

What will likely be the last update for the Vista Preview and Beta channels is here. An update to branch 20H2 in build 19042.685 (KB4592438) for Insiders who are on 20H2 (Windows 10 October 2020 update).

What’s New in Update 19042.685 for Beta and Preview

They fixed a security vulnerability by preventing applications running as SYSTEM account from printing to “FILE:” ports. To resolve this issue in the future, make sure that your applications or services are running as a specific user or service account. Security updates for Microsoft Edge Legacy, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, and Windows Virtualization. For more information about fixed security vulnerabilities, see the new Security Update Guide website.

Announcing a new way to deploy updates through WSUS

In the past, organizations using WSUS could validate upcoming Windows 10 feature updates using the Windows Insider Preview category.

Today, they can also test new technology they are releasing to make it easier to deploy Security and Cumulative Updates (LCUs) and Stack Update Servicing (SSUs) by allowing administrators to deploy them. together through one package. and that the client organizes his installations.

For all the details on this, you can check out Aria Carley’s blog post. This builds on the progression to simplify local deployments of the health stack updates you talked about in September.