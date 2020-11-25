Windows 10 could get native support for Android apps

Microsoft is working on a new project that will fill the lack of apps in the Microsoft Store, using those from Android. This story will already seem familiar to the most veterans …

Reports of running Android apps natively on Windows 10 date back to 2014, when Microsoft began exploring Project Astoria and Project Islandwood, which aimed to give developers a way to bring their Android and iOS apps to phones. Windows.

Microsoft wants Android apps in Windows 10

In 2015, Microsoft abandoned Project Astoria for two reasons: Windows developers weren’t happy with Microsoft’s approach, and the project involved the “ Android subsystem, ” causing Windows 10 Mobile to slow down over the years. time.

With the Windows 10 Your Phone app, you can stream Android apps to your desktop. But the tech giant is now working on a new project that will let you run Android apps locally.

It is not known how Microsoft plans to enable Android app support in Windows 10. Reports suggest the company will allow users to run Google system apps natively through the Microsoft Store.

Theoretically, developers will be able to publish apps to the Microsoft Store, and anyone with compatible Windows hardware should be able to install them.

It remains to be seen what this all means for Windows developers and how to bridge the application divide. Microsoft has a long history of supporting Windows developers. The move could also alienate Microsoft’s own developer base if the project succeeds.

Google Play Store is currently full of great and terrible apps. Not to mention the poor user experience of mobile optimized apps in Windows 10.

Android apps in Windows 10 certainly looks like a big plan and that could also benefit Windows 10X, which will only run UWP and apps from the Microsoft Store.

According to sources, Android apps could arrive on Windows 10 in the second half of 2021, when the tech giant is expected to launch the new desktop user interface.