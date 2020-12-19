Windows 10 could incorporate parallax effect on lock screen

While there are no more Dev Channel builds this year 2020, there is still some news. This time around, it’s a feature designed for more tablet-like devices like the Surface Pro or the HP Specter X2. Something more than needed to give these teams extra value.

This novelty comes from the experimental sections via the command prompt, they may not finally arrive. It appears that Microsoft is currently experimenting with implementing Parallax 3D effects on the Windows 10 lock screen. In addition to Windows Spotlight functionality on the desktop.

Windows 10 will have new aesthetic features

Unfortunately, most of the features were not seen in the pictures. The Parallax 3D effect was one of the few that they couldn’t really test. However, from your description, the lock screen functionality would work very similar to modern iPhones. Or in a carefully designed UWP app using the accelerometer.

As with the current Windows 10 lock screen features, this new addition from Parallax would be handled through the Settings app. Also, this feature could be turned off at will for those who want a simpler experience.

Another possible feature we talked about would be Windows Spotlight. This would go from the lock screen to our desktop and give us featured images of Bing on the desktop. Currently Microsoft offers a similar workaround by downloading an app from us.

Windows Spotlight has sort of been on Windows 10 for a while. But the native implementation is lacking and they have to work to improve it if they want it to reach the Windows desktop.

In 2021, rumor has it that a total Windows 10 renovation called Sun Valley will happen. With this update, we could customize our equipment with these characteristics in the Settings area.