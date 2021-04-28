Windows 10 is on 1.3 billion active devices

Microsoft presented its latest income statement yesterday with scandalous figures in virtually all of its sections. How could it be otherwise, Windows was one of them. There are more Windows 10 devices than ever before, and the data shows it: 1.3 billion devices active today.

Some scandalous figures for Windows 10

At the start of last year, we learned that Windows 10 has 1 billion active users, so Windows saw a 30% increase during that time. This figure is surprising and can only be explained by the global pandemic and new needs.

Windows 10 now has over 1.3 billion monthly active devices. And Microsoft 365 Consumer surpassed 50 million subscribers for the first time.

– Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) April 27, 2021

The numbers are insane and partly explain Microsoft’s recent reinvestment in Windows. The first result of this formidable reinvestment will be Sun Valley, the big update that will arrive in Windows 10 at the end of the year and which will be presented this summer. Sun Valley intends to completely renew the design of Windows 10 and introduce new features, which is a big step forward for the operating system.

These good figures are not exclusive to Windows, but extend to the sections Xbox, Surface, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 … Microsoft is evolving better than ever in recent years and this brings them many advantages. This explains why Microsoft is looking to make major purchases that help it continue to grow, as is the recent case of Nuance. To find out more, we recommend that you read this great discussion thread posted on Twitter by Frank X. Shaw, Communications Director at Microsoft.