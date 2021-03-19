Windows 10 KB5001649 fixes new printer issues

Windows 10 version 20H2 update KB5000802 caused significant issues with some printers. Specifically, it was a blue screen that generated the APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error. Microsoft quickly released a hotfix with optional update KB5001567. Incredibly, this fix seems to have created another bug with printers, and Redmond had to quickly release another fix: hotfix KB5001649.

Windows 10 Hotfix KB5001649: Fix the Hotfix

On this occasion, Microsoft was very quick to release a patch that corrects these new problems. This is how the North American giant refers to this “correction of the correction” from its website:

Microsoft has identified an issue affecting Windows 10 devices that have installed the March 9 security update and the March 15 hotfix update. Affected devices may cause unexpected results when printing from certain applications or printers. These issues can include missing colors, misalignment, text formatting issues, or printing blank areas. A new optional update to resolve these issues is available from the Microsoft Update Catalog and from Windows Update.

Microsoft is informing us that this update is marked as optional because it is only useful for users who are experiencing one of these issues. Fix KB5001649 will not provide any benefit to other users, so we can ignore it if we see it in Windows Update.

For those users who have experienced these issues, we provide the download links for the fix in question based on the version of Windows they are running:

Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows Server, version 20H2 (KB5001649) Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server, version 2004 (KB5001649) Windows 10, version 1909 and Windows Server, version 1909 (KB5001648) Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019 (KB5001638) Windows 10 Version 1803 (KB5001634) Windows 10 Version 1607 and Windows Server 2016 (KB5001633) Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5001631)

You can also go to the Settings section of your PC and under “Update & security” press the “Check for updates” button in Windows Update. The fix will appear just below as an optional update.