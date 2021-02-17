Windows 10 latest update removes Flash Player forever

On December 31, 2020, support for Adobe Flash Player ended, an old acquaintance that has been with us for many years but whose date of death was marked in red on the calendar. Today Microsoft released an update through Windows Update that will say goodbye to Adobe Flash Player forever.

Adobe Flash Player says goodbye to Windows 10

The update in question is KB4577586 and although in theory it was going to be optional, it is applied automatically when we click on the “Check for updates” option in Windows Update.

The update in question is rolling out gradually and will reach more users in the coming days. With it, the final death of Flash Player, victim of the evolution of the web, is formalized. HTML5 was his tormentor.

Once it has been uninstalled from your PC, it cannot be reinstalled. However, according to Microsoft, some of its components may continue to be hosted on your PC through third-party applications that use them. This update only uninstalls Adobe Flash Player installed in Windows 10 by Microsoft itself and not by third party employees.

Previously, we saw how Flash Player was disabled on browsers like Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome, putting more stones on its coffin. Let’s not forget that until 2015, websites of YouTube’s stature used this plugin in their videos. His web presence was overwhelming and no user knows his name.

Its loss is not a drama and users have nothing to worry about with its uninstallation. In fact, this is recommended because after its support is complete, there is a potential security risk. If you want to force the uninstall, you just have to go to Settings> Update & security> Check for updates.