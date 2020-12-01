Windows 10 October 2020 cumulative update 19042.662 released

The latest cumulative update of the year is coming to Windows 10 in its 20H2 or October 2020 update. Lots of bug fixes and improvements to make Windows 10 better. We’ll know everything that’s been fixed.

Corrected cumulative errors 19042.662

Updated the About Internet Explorer dialog box to use the standard modern dialog box. Fixed an issue that prevented Narrator from responding after unlocking a device if Narrator was in use before locking the device. Fixed an issue Issue that did not display local account groups in a localized language even after language pack deployment. Fixed an issue that prevented a user from finding certain Microsoft Xbox consoles on a Windows device. Fixed an issue with Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) users displaying a black screen when trying to log in. Fixed issue with a certain COM API causing memory leak. Fixed an issue that did not display Microsoft Xbox Game Bar app controls on supported monitors. This problem occurs in some Microsoft DirectX® 9.0 (DX9) games that run with a variable refresh rate enabled on these monitors. Addresses an issue that prevents the touch keyboard from opening in Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps when USB devices are connected. Fixed an issue with USB 3.0 hubs. A device connected to the hub might stop working when you configure the device to hibernate or restart the device Fixes an issue that turns off the touch keyboard when using a Remote Desktop connection on a device with different screen resolution Fixed an issue with excessive network traffic that occurred when using the Open File dialog box in File Explorer and looking for a shared folder in which Previous Version functionality was available. Fixed an issue that caused the ImmGetCompositionString () feature to return the full width of Hiragana when using Microsoft’s Input Method Editor (IME) for Japanese instead of returning the half Katakana -width. Fixed an issue preventing JumpList items from working. This problem occurs when building using the Windows Runtime API (WinRT) Windows.UI.StartScreen for desktop applications packaged in MSIX format. Addresses an issue that prevented applications from receiving Shift and Ctrl key events when using the Bopomofo, Changjie, or IME (Quick Input Quick Input Method) editors. Fixed an issue that randomly changed the input focus of edit controls when using Japanese IME or Traditional Chinese IME. Addressed issue that prevents you from connecting to certain servers. This occurs when a Group Policy is enabled that forces a computer session to be interactive. Fixed an issue where you cannot set the desktop background configured by a GPO when the local background is specified as a solid color. Fixed An issue with Microsoft Pinyin IME unexpectedly dropping the Candidate panel when entering certain phrases. An issue that cannot send the Shift key event to an application when using Japanese IME has been detected. Fixed an issue that resulted in the Kaomoji missing bug in the emoji panel. Fixed an issue that caused the touch keyboard to be unstable in the Mail app. Fixed an issue that caused unexpected characters, such as half-width Katakana, to be entered when entering a password while the IME was in mode. Kana entrance. Fixed an issue that could not pair some MIDI devices that connect via Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). Fixed a runtime error that causes Visual Basic 6.0 (VB6) to stop when duplicate Windows messages are sent to WindowProc (). Locates an issue that generates an error 0x57 when using the wecutil ss / c: command to update an event forwarding subscription. Fixed an issue that caused apps to crash when calling the LookupAccountSid () API. This happens after migrating accounts to a new domain whose name is shorter than the old domain name. Fixed an issue where loading a Code Integrity directive caused PowerShell to leak memory. a problem that prevented a system from functioning at startup. This happens when the CrashOnAuditFail directive is set to 1 and auditing of command line arguments is enabled. Addresses an issue that caused the Group Policy application to stop in the Microsoft Management Console (MMC) when changing Group Policy security settings. The error message is: “MMC cannot initialize the plug-in.” Fixed an issue that would not free a system’s non-paged pool and require a system restart. This occurs when running 32-bit applications with Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) mode enabled.

Found and fixed an issue that could prevent the installation of updates and generate an “E_UNEXPECTED” error. Fixed an issue that caused the “Forgot my Pin” feature to fail on the lock screen. This error occurs if the user is logged in with a username and password and the DontDisplayLastUserName or HideFastUserSwitching policy setting is enabled Fixed an issue preventing access to Azure Active Directory (AD) to the Google Chrome browser help due to a conditional access policy error.

Improves the visual quality of Windows Mixed Reality headsets running in lower resolution mode.

Support for Microsoft Defender endpoints is extended to new regions. A new hardware forced stack protection feature called shadow stacks has been enabled on supported hardware. This update allows applications to opt for user-mode shadow stack protection, which helps strengthen the integrity of the background control flow and prevents feedback-oriented programming-based attacks . Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) execution issue causing the Distributed File System Replication service (DFSR) to stop. This issue generates log events for DFS Replication (5014), RPC (1726), and No Reconnect (5004) for a default timeout of 24 hours without replication. Added a touchscreen keyboard to the list of allowed apps and now works in Access mode assigned to multiple apps. Fixed an issue that prevented the PDF24 application, version 9.1.1 from opening .txt files. Fixed an issue that could cause nonpaged pool memory to leak in certain scenarios. Fixed an issue that allows an application that has stopped hydrating files to continue hydrating files in some cases. Addresses an issue that could cause a memory leak in bindflt.sys when copying files in a container scenario. End of An issue with Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) not being able to send Certificate Transparency (CT) logs when enabled. Fixed an issue where cluster validation tests internal switches that are not intended for cluster use and recommunication Fixes an issue that resulted in Stop error 0x27 when trying to connect to a device that is not part of a domain using the credentials of a device that is in the domain.