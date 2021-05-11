Windows 10 October 2020 cumulative update 19042.985 released

It’s the second Tuesday in May, and we have that month’s cumulative update ready. Hotfix KB5003173 is now available and we know that they fixed 55 bugs in the last month which caused the Windows 10 version to upgrade to version 19041.985 or 19042.985. Let’s take a look at the news and known errors in this version, which are common in both versions.

Bug fixes and improvements in version 19042.985

New update that improves security in Windows when performing basic operations. Updates to improve the security of Windows OLE (Compound Documents). Security updates for Bluetooth drivers. This update brings quality improvements to the update service, it is the component in charge of installing Windows updates. Stack Update Maintenance (SSU) which ensures that we have a robust service when it comes to receiving and installing updates from Microsoft. Security updates for Windows App Platform and its Framework, Windows Kernel, Windows Media, Microsoft Script Engine, and the new Windows Silicon Platform.

Known bugs in version 19042.985

System and user certificates can be lost when upgrading a device from Windows 10, version 1809 or later to a later version of Windows 10. Devices will only be affected if they have already installed a last update. cumulative update (LCU) released on September 16, 2020 or later, and then upgrade to a later version of Windows 10 from a media or installation source that does not have a published LCU on October 13, 2020 or later embedded. This mainly occurs when managed devices are updated using outdated packages or media through an update management tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. This can also happen when using outdated physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates built in. Microsoft Edge Legacy can be removed by this update on devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO images, but not automatically replaced with the new Microsoft Edge. This issue only occurs when creating custom offline media or ISO images by sequencing this update in the image without first installing the Standalone Maintenance Update (SSU) released on March 29, 2021 or later. A small subset of users reported lower than expected performance in games after installing this update. Most of the users affected by this issue run games in full screen or borderless windowed mode and use two or more monitors.