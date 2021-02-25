Windows 10 October 2020 Update hits 20% of computers

Again a month ends and we have to talk about AdDuplex data. This time around, we see another small increase in the number of users switching to the Windows 10 October 2020 update, perhaps less than expected. The latest version of Windows 10 already has 20% users, a slight increase from last month.

Windows 10 October 2020 update finally exceeds 20% user quota

In fact, if we’re fair, it hasn’t gone over 20% because it’s fair in that percentage. As you already know, AdDuplex data is based on a small sample of Windows 10 devices (80,000 devices). The positive part of this reading is that if we add the last two versions of Windows 10, they hit a 61.8% share.

As the support period for COVID19 has been extended, users of the Windows 10 October 2019 Update did not make the jump to the new version of Windows 10. Normally, Microsoft had decided that these users would be offered to update to the latest version of Windows 10, which takes them one year to update.

As can be seen in this second graph, a clear tilt can be seen in the later curves, implying slower deployment when updating. This is not a problem at the moment, but it could be long term. We’ll see if the Redmond giant can fix this in the coming months.

Either way, you can’t talk about fragmentation in Windows 10. It’s a slower deployment but we shouldn’t see it as a problem just yet. Usually, Microsoft always manages to maintain the same percentages over time. This time around, we don’t have any information on Surface devices in AdDuplex, implying that there aren’t any major changes from previous reports. We will see if during the month of March more users are incorporated and if the quota of 25 or 30% is reached.