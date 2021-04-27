Windows 10 October 2020 Update Reaches 40% Share

One more month we will be talking about the data from Adduplex and this time with good news regarding the rollout of the latest Windows 10 update. The one known as Windows 10 October 2020 Update is already present in 40.1 % of computers with this operating system. Let’s see a bit more detail about this.

Windows 10 October 2020 Update almost reaches half of user quota

As you already know, this data should be taken with some caution. Despite the fact that AdDuplex tries to get all the data possible, it only gathers 70 thousand users. But it’s still an interesting sample to be able to predict how the trend is.

As you can see, among the last three versions of Windows 10, we find more than 90% of computers. It should also be noted that the numbers in previous versions are dangerously close to percentages below 1%.

On the other hand, the percentage of teams that joined the Windows Insider program has increased to 0.7%, possibly due to information from Sun Valley in recent releases. This year 2021 started with just 0.2% and a unique increase was seen for development builds.

It seems that the Windows team is slowly regaining the trust of users. We hope that over time we will see a much larger rollout and in a shorter time frame. This will help developers to focus only on the latest versions of Windows 10.