Windows 10 receives cumulative KB50003690 with better performance

The Redmond giant tested the KB5003690 update with Windows 10 Insiders on the Beta and Release Preview channels. After passing the tests, it now comes as an optional update to all versions of Windows 10.

What’s new in Windows 10 hotfix KB50003690

Hotfix KB5003690 elevates Windows 10 version 2004, 20H2, and 21H1 to Build 19041.1081, 19042.1081, and 19042.1081 respectively. This patch includes the following improvements:

Addressed issue for a small subset of users who were performing poorly in games after installing KB5000842 or later. Fixed an issue where the text in the News & Interests button on the Windows taskbar appeared blurry for certain screen resolutions. Fixed an issue that caused the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) to suddenly stop working while typing. Fixed an issue where an error occurred when signing in with a PIN code. The error message is “Something has happened and your PIN code is not available. “Click to set your PIN code again”. Fixed an issue that in some cases would cause you to exit the dedicated Virtual Reality (VR) app and return to Windows Mixed Reality Home when you press the Windows button on the controller. Fixed an issue with the search box graphics on the Windows taskbar that occurs if you right-click on the taskbar and turn off News & Interests. This graphical issue is particularly noticeable when using dark mode. Changed an issue that prevented us from being able to log in with our fingerprint on startup or after returning from sleep.

Full change log

Addresses an issue that causes communication between applications to stop after enabling the “AppMgmt_COM_SearchForCLSID” directive. Fixed a performance issue in the MultiByteToWideChar () function that occurs when used in a locale other than English. Locates an issue that prevents sorting from working correctly when using multiple versions of National Language Support (NLS) sorting. Addressed issue for a small subset of underperforming users in games after installing KB5000842 or later. Fixed an issue that caused the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) to suddenly stop when typing. Changed an issue that caused WMIMigrationPlugin.dll to return an error when attempting an offline migration. Addressed issue with the set-ruleoption PowerShell command that did not provide the option for Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policy to treat files signed with an expired certificate as unsigned. Fixed an issue that prevented Windows from working when using BaSet to validate a file with multiple signatures. The error is 0x3B. Fixed an issue that could cause BitLocker to go into recovery mode after updating the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) firmware. This occurs when the “Interactive login: computer account lockout threshold” policy is set and there have been incorrect password attempts. Fixed an issue that caused Windows to generate many AppLocker or SmartLocker success events. Fixed issue with domain controller authentication when Credential Guard and Remote Credential Guard are enabled. Changed an issue that required some screen reader applications to run when Hypervisor Protected Code (HVCI) integrity is enabled. Encountered an issue where an error occurs when logging in with a PIN code. The error message is “Something has happened and your PIN code is not available. “Click to set your PIN code again”. Adds Windows support for system administration mode protections (firmware protection version 2.0) for certain processors that support secure launch. Fixed an issue that in some cases would cause you to exit the dedicated Virtual Reality (VR) app and return to Windows Mixed Reality Home when you press the Windows button on the controller. With this update, press the Windows button to display the Windows Start menu. When you close the Start menu, you will be returned to the dedicated VR application. Improved accuracy and efficiency of sensitive data analysis in the Microsoft 365 Endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP) classification engine. Addresses an issue with the Internet Key Exchange (IKE) VPN service on Remote Access Server (RAS) servers. Periodically, users cannot connect a VPN to the server through the IKE protocol. This problem may start several hours or days after restarting the server or restarting the IKEEXT service. Addresses an issue that prevents Remote Desktop sessions from responding when User Datagram Protocol (UDP) is enabled. Support for USB test and measurement class has been added. An issue in Adamsync.exe that affected the synchronization of large Active Directory subtrees has been resolved. An error was resolved when the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) bind cache is full and the LDAP client library receives a referral. Fixed a redirector stopping error caused by a race condition that occurs when the system deletes link objects when connections are closed. Fixed an issue that prevented users from setting or querying disk quotas on drive C. An issue was detected and resolved that caused 16-bit applications running on NT Virtual Machine Two (NTVDM) to stop when they are opened. Addresses an issue that prevents fontdrvhost.exe from working when Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) is installed. Fixed that could prevent End User Defined Characters (EUDC) from printing correctly due to fallback font settings. Fixed an issue that caused blurry text in the News & Interest button on the Windows taskbar for certain display settings. Fixed an issue with the search box graphics on the Windows taskbar that occurs if you use the taskbar context menu to turn off News and Interests. This graphical issue is particularly noticeable when using dark mode. Changed an issue that could cause a fingerprint login to fail after booting or resuming the system from a suspension.