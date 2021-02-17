Windows 10 receives security-enhancing update KB4601319

Along with a cumulative update for the Beta channel and Release Preview, today is the second Tuesday in February and cumulative updates are coming. The Redmond giant has already published the news of patch KBKB4601319. The same goes for the 2004 and 20H2 builds.

Fixes for update KB4598242

This update brings us to Windows 10 versions 19041.804 and 19042. 804 and introduces small improvements in the area of ​​security. Compared to the 84 errors resolved, they are rare.

This update resolves a potential elevation of privilege vulnerability in the win32k component. Fixed an issue that could corrupt the file system of some devices and prevent them from starting after running chkdsk / f. Security Updates for Windows Application Platform and Infrastructure, Windows Applications, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows cryptography, Windows virtualization, Windows Core networks, and Windows Cloud hybrid networks.

As you can see, a somewhat straightforward update that fixes some issues but is rarer than on other occasions. Improvements are always welcome, but we would appreciate more work from Microsoft to provide the best possible experience. Either way, we hope that the Redmond giant will continue to improve its updates to bring Windows 10 back to the highest position.