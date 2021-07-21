Windows 10 receives update KB5004296 in the preview channel

Although we all already have the preview in Windows 11, which will officially arrive on our computers in the fall of 2021, Microsoft has not forgotten its main operating system, Windows 10. Thus, the Redmond firm has just launched a new cumulative update loaded with improvements.

New updates for Windows 10

With this update, Windows 10 21H1 users will see their PCs upgrade to 19043.1147 while Windows 10 21H2 users will upgrade to 19044.1149. Among the improvements in this update are mainly the introduction of different directives that create generic strings and remove specific terms from the brand.

Likewise, the update also introduces many improvements in Windows 10 21H1 build 19043.1147 for all users who are in the preview channel:

Fixed issue with searchindexer. Until now, after logging out, searchindexer continued to keep search database pointers by user in profile path “C: Users username AppData Roaming Microsoft Search Data Applications \ “. This caused searchindexer to stop and duplicate profile names to be created. Fixed an issue that prevented Game Services from opening certain games for PC users. Fixed an issue where it was not possible to enter text using the Input Method Editor (IME). This can happen, for example, after startup if you have configured the power options to turn off a laptop by closing the lid. The functionality to load new activities into the timeline has been changed. If you sync your activity history on your devices with a Microsoft account, you won’t be able to upload new activities to your Timeline. You can continue to use Timeline and view your activity history on your local device. From Microsoft Edge, you can continue to see your browsing history as well as recent activity on Microsoft OneDrive and Microsoft Office. Fixed an issue where a File Explorer window could lose focus when mapped to a network drive. Fixed a bug where File Explorer would stop working at 99% completion when deleting a large number of files stored on a network drive. Fixed a time issue in Group Policy registry telemetry that caused Group Policy extension processing to fail. Fixed an issue that repeatedly rebuilt Windows Filtering Platform (WFP) filters. This issue occurs when a device is enrolled in a Mobile Device Management (MDM) service and “MDMWinsOverGP” is set. Fixed an issue with an MDM service that could not correctly enforce certain spam rules. Fixed a bug where the Update Version Patch (UBR) was always reported as zero (0) on a device when signing up for the MDM service. Fixed an issue that caused the Elliptical Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) certificate enrollment to fail with the error “0x80090027 NTE_INVALID_PARAMETER”. This problem occurred when the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) provider (Microsoft’s software key storage provider) stores the key. Fixed an issue with audit events 4624 and 5142 displaying the wrong event model when Dutch is the display language. Fixed an issue that caused a memory leak in the integrity of the system. Fixed an issue that played the sound to select something in a game aloud when the fire button was pressed on a game controller. Fixed an issue that prevented Power Blueprints and Game Mode from working as expected. This resulted in lower frame rates and reduced performance during gaming. Fixed an issue where “Internal Network Access” appeared on the network icon in the taskbar on systems accessing the Internet from certain domains. Fixed an issue where the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) would not detect Internet connectivity after connecting to a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Fixed an issue that caused printing to stop or the wrong output to be printed. This issue occurs when printing using a USB connection after upgrading to Windows 10, version 2004 or later. Fixed a rare issue that could degrade the performance of applications that call Gdiplus.dll! GdipMeasureString in a tight loop with a new font on every call. This issue occurred after installing Windows Updates released in February 2021. Fixed an issue where some audio channels were misrouted when streaming using certain fixed channel layouts. Fixed an issue that would always display devices redirected by RemoteFX USB as “Generic Remote Desktop USB Device” instead of the actual device name. Fixed an issue where Set-RDSessionCollectionConfiguration did not set the camerastoredirect: s: value custom property. Fixed a local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) domain controller memory leak reported in Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments. Fixed an issue that prevented you from accessing a network drive mapped to a Distributed File System (DFS) root after disconnecting. Fixed an issue that prevented you from reconnecting to mapped network drives after logging in and displayed an Access Denied error. This issue occurred if you used the net use / deep option to create multiple drive mappings to different paths on the same encrypted file share. Fixed an issue that prevented access to files on a Server Message Block (SMB) share when enabling Enumeration with Access Enabled (ABE). Fixed an issue that prevented the Windows Server service from starting if SrvComment is greater than 128 characters. Fixed an issue in the Windows Network File System (NFS) client that could prevent you from renaming a file after mounting an NFS share. This problem occurred if the file was renamed using File Explorer, but did not occur if the file was renamed using the command line. Fixed an issue with an unhandled open file dialog critical exception. Therefore, Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) applications may quit unexpectedly. Fixed an issue where the storage discovery page in settings could incorrectly report the size of some storage devices that use the GUID Partition Table (GPT). Affected devices were incorrectly reporting in the storage direction that the size is twice the size reported in File Explorer. Note: This issue did not affect storage devices that use Master Boot Record (MBR).

This update is available for Windows Insider users on the Windows 10 preview channel, for version 21H2, and for all Insiders who have switched from the beta channel to the preview channel because their teams were unresponsive. to the hardware requirements to update to Windows 11. For all users who are already on Windows 10 version 21H2, the update will be installed fully automatically via Windows Update.