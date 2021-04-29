Windows 10 RTM 21H1 hits the Release Preview channel

The months continue to pass and the arrival of Sun Valley is getting closer and closer, which will be the next big update for Windows 10. A version of the Redmond desktop operating system that everything seems to indicate will be loaded with interesting improvements. But for this you will first have to go through Windows 10 21H1.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Sun Valley, which will arrive in the last quarter of this year and even have its own showcase event, the May 2021 update will arrive, Windows 10 21H1. However, and while this isn’t a major update, we did find some interesting news such as multiple camera support for Windows Hello, performance improvements for Windows Defender Application Guard, or Windows Management Instrumentation and Group Policy Service updates.

Windows 10 21H1 RTM has arrived

Thus, as a step before the global launch of Windows 10 21H1, Microsoft has just announced via the Windows Insider blog that the build 19043.928 will be the RTM of the new version of Windows 10. A compilation which, like many of the you will remember, arrived last April 14 on the Beta and Release Preview channels.

Anyone who wants to start testing Windows 10 21H1 can do so now through the Windows Insider program, both through the version preview channel and the beta channel. Once inside the setup app, we will need to go to Update and Security and then Windows Update, where after clicking Check for Updates, the update will appear. And we will just have to click on Download and Install.

Although if you want to do a clean install, you can also do that by accessing the installation media offered by Microsoft itself from its website. Have you already updated your equipment? What do you think of this new Windows 10 update?