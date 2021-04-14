Windows 10 Sun Valley will be the end of the timeline as we know it

The timeline is one of the most characteristic (and least successful) features of Windows 10. It was introduced in 2017 only to arrive shortly thereafter, and apparently Microsoft is not happy with its reception. So much so that everything indicates that the next big update for Windows 10, known by the code name Sun Valley, will mean the end of the timeline. At least as we know it.

Windows Timeline: Chronicle of a Death Foretold

Today, Microsoft released version 21359 to the Windows Insider Dev channel. One of the most notable new features is the end of support for timeline syncing between Windows 10 devices. However, for now at least, recent activity history will continue to show up locally on the timeline. .

This novelty does not surprise us, especially after what happened in November of last year, when Microsoft decided to remove the Timeline feature from Microsoft Launcher.

As Microsoft itself points out in the Build 21359 notes, users can access their browsing history through any browser and their recent files and documents through Office and OneDrive.

Sun Valley: Destruction and Creation for a Spiritual Windows 10 Reboot

Timeline won’t be Sun Valley’s only victim. For now, we know that Microsoft will also be taking a big step backwards when it comes to 3D functions, stopping pre-installing the Paint 3D app and removing the 3D Objects folder from File Explorer.

However, you must not be fooled by this news. Sun Valley will create more than it destroys, starting with a major operating system overhaul that we’ve already started to see in the form of new icons. In addition, it will integrate new functions such as the possibility that the PC turns on when it detects our presence.

It’s important to remember that we have yet to see the vast majority of surprises that the next major Windows 10 update will bring. It will be in two or three months that Microsoft will organize a specialized event detailing all the news. Windows 10 and Windows 10X. Sun Valley promises to be more than just an upgrade. It wants to be a before and after in Windows, a “spiritual reset” for Windows 10. Time will tell if it will succeed or if it will be a good try.