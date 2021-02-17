Windows 10 update ends with a blue screen

Blue screens, also known as BSODs, occur in Windows 10 with some frequency. This time there was a problem that fostered this type of failure. A Microsoft support document confirms that users may experience issues after installing updates KB4598298 or KB4601315. The problem is due to the updates we mentioned. There is no direct relationship between the updates and the bug in question, so apparently other things are involved.

To resolve this problem, Microsoft has released update KB5001028. The goal of this update is to resolve the BSOD issue and bring Windows 10 to version 18363.1379. Here is the changelog provided by Microsoft:

Updates an issue that prevents a device from functioning and displays a blue screen when you try to use a Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) connection.

Improvements and fixes

This Windows 10 security update includes quality improvements. The main changes include:

Addresses an issue that caused the Stop 0x7E error in nwifi.sys when trying to use a Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) connection. This problem occurs after you install KB4598298 or KB4601315.

Microsoft says the issue affects devices with Wi-Fi connections that use Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) that have updates KB4598298 or KB4601315 installed. These are a small number of PCs, but it’s a good thing Microsoft quickly implemented a fix due to the severity of the issue.

The update is applied to affected devices through Windows Update. Microsoft points out that if our equipment is configured to receive automatic updates, no further action is necessary. Since this is a cumulative update, it is also not necessary to apply any previous updates before installing KB5001028.

If you recently experienced a blue screen in Windows 10, it could be due to this issue. Check your connection and if you have any questions, we’ll be happy to help with the comments.