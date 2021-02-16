Windows 10 Update KB4023057 improves Windows Update

A few days ago, Microsoft released cumulative KB5001028 to address a blue screen issue. Today, those of Redmond surprise us again with another update. In this case, it is Windows 10 cumulative KB4023057, and it resolves many issues with Windows Update.

On this occasion, Microsoft intends that the KB4023057 update provides a correct basis for preparing for future important updates such as Windows 10 21H1. This hotfix is ​​used to resolve a large number of issues that can occur in Windows Update, the Windows 10 update service.

Cumulative Notes KB4023057

This update may require your device to stay on longer to allow updates to install. This update may attempt to restore network settings if it is having problems. Also, it will clean up any registry keys that might prevent updates from being installed. The cumulative KB4023057 can repair corrupted or disabled Windows components that are important to receive updates. This update may compress files in your user profile directory to help free up the space that is needed to install important updates. This update may restart the Windows Update database to repair issues that prevent updates from being applied. In such a case, you may be notified that your Windows Update history has been cleared.

As you can see, we are facing an update which will be very useful for many users who are having issues with Windows 10. Microsoft does not want anyone to be left behind when it comes to important updates to the software. operating system and cumulative kB4023057 work in this direction.

This rollup is intended to prepare for a successful release of Windows 10 21H1. This version will arrive in a month or two with small cosmetic improvements and new functions included in Windows 10 settings, imported from the old Control Panel. Later in the year, we’ll get Sun Valley’s update, which will be the biggest cosmetic change to Windows 10 since launch.

To check if the update is available, you just need to go to Settings> Update & security> Check for updates. If it hasn’t reached you yet, don’t worry as the release is gradual and it can take hours or even days to reach your team.