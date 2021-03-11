Windows 10 update KB4589212 is redeployed

Microsoft is redeploying an update to Windows 10 that was previously released in 2020. This is update KB4589212, which includes Intel microcode (although it is also being shown for AMD computers). This is a mandatory fix and we can find it in the Windows Update section in Windows 10 settings.

KB4589212 update contains Intel microcode

As we said, this KB4589212 hotfix was released at the end of 2020 as an update applicable to the 2004 and 20H2 versions of Windows 10. Apparently Microsoft has hit a few points in this update package and has decided to release it. publish again to make sure everyone installs it.

Although this update includes Intel microcode, it can also be installed on computers that use AMD chips. This is not a problem for our PC. Worst case scenario, if the fix didn’t include anything other than Intel microcode, it wouldn’t affect our team in any way.

These types of firmware updates are useful in resolving hardware-related security vulnerabilities. Some of you will remember the Specter and Meltdown vulnerabilities, which were addressed precisely through updates in this class.

If you want to install this hotfix, all you need to do is Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update> Check for updates. It is always positive to see activity in Windows Update, although not all updates are without problems. The last example was the cumulative KB500802 and its issue with printers.