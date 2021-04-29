Windows 10 update KB5001391 arrives with news and interest

Microsoft has released a new cumulative update KB5001391 for Windows 10. This update brings us to Windows 10 versions 19041.964 and 19042.964, depending on whether we are on version 2004 or 20H2 respectively. The highlight of the release is the arrival of the new News & Interests widget, although not all users will receive it at the same time and it could still be a few days before it appears.

KB5001391 Update Highlights

Presenting news and interests in the Windows 10 taskbar.

With News and Points of Interest on the Windows taskbar, you get quick access to a built-in source of dynamic content, like news, weather, sports, and more, which is updated throughout. of the day. You can personalize the font with relevant content personalized for you. In the coming weeks, you’ll be able to seamlessly view the source directly from the taskbar throughout the day without disrupting your workflow. For more info, see Personalized content at a glance: Get started with news and interests in the Windows 10 taskbar.

Updates an issue to prevent blank tiles from appearing in the Start menu after upgrading to a newer version of Windows 10. Adds the ability to adjust the idle time before the headset switches on. sleep in the Windows Mixed Reality Settings app.

Improvements and fixes

This update improves the quality of the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Stack Update Maintenance (SSU) ensures that you have a robust and reliable maintenance stack so that your devices can receive and install updates from Microsoft. Addresses an issue that prevents a site from exiting Microsoft Edge IE mode as expected. Addresses an issue where you cannot completely delete the required profiles when logging out when using the “Delete cached copies of roaming profiles” Group Policy. Addresses an issue that causes blank tiles to appear in the Start menu with names such as “ms-resource: AppName” or “ms-resource: appDisplayName”. These blank tiles represent installed applications and appear for approximately 15 minutes after upgrading to a newer version of Windows 10. Installing this update prevents these blank tiles from appearing on the Start menu. Addresses an issue with Microsoft’s Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) that prevents an application’s custom candidate window from displaying correctly. Addresses an issue that occurs when installing Inventory apps. Addresses an issue that includes kernel mode rules for .NET applications in Windows Defender Application Control. As a result, the directives generated are much larger than necessary. Addresses an issue that prevents devices from obtaining device health certification. Addresses an issue that turns off S mode when enabling System Guard Safe Start on a system running Windows 10 in S mode. Addresses an issue that causes lsass.exe to increase memory until the system is unusable. This happens when Transport Layer Security (TLS) resumes a session. Addresses an issue with a race condition between the Task Scheduler and the Workstation Service. Therefore, users cannot automatically join an Azure Active Directory (AAD) hybrid domain and the error 0x80070490 is generated. Addresses an issue that causes Azure Active Directory authentication to fail after connecting to Windows virtual desktops. Addresses an issue that causes AAD work accounts to unexpectedly disappear from certain applications, such as Microsoft Teams or Microsoft Office. Addresses an issue that accidentally triggers AAD Hybrid Join when the “Register domain-joined computers as devices” Group Policy is set to OFF. For more information, see Publish configuration tasks for Azure AD hybrid join. Addresses an issue with a partial service connection point (SCP) configuration that prevents dsregcmd.exe from working. This problem occurs because of an ID name comparison. A case-sensitive domain name that occurs when joining a hybrid Azure Active Directory domain using single sign-on (SSO). Adds the ability to adjust the amount of idle time before the headphones fall asleep in the Windows Mixed Reality Settings app. Addresses an issue that could cause a Stop error when Docker containers are running in the sandbox. Addresses an issue that causes auto-enrollment and certificate retrieval to fail with the error “The setting is incorrect”. Addresses an issue that causes Microsoft Defender Application Guard virtual machines to stop responding when Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Office opens a document. This problem can occur on some devices or drivers that use GPU hardware accelerated programming. Addresses an issue that prevents some media players from playing content on hybrid devices running dGPU on iGPU displays. Addresses a race condition issue that causes high CPU usage. As a result, the system stops working and crashes occur. Fixes a deadlock issue in the New Technology File System (NTFS). Addresses an issue that prevents DWM.exe from working in some cases. Improve Windows Server Storage Migration Service by:

– Added support for migrating NetApp FAS arrays to Windows servers and clusters.

– Solve various problems and improve reliability. For more information, see Storage Migration Service Overview. Addresses an issue that could prevent an application screen from functioning when using an ActiveX remote desktop control embedded in an HTML page.

Known bugs

User and system certificates can be lost when upgrading a device from Windows 10, version 1809 or later to a later version of Windows 10. Devices will only be affected if they have already installed a new update. cumulative update (LCU) released on September 16, 2020 or later, and then upgrade to a later version of Windows 10 from a media or installation source that does not have a published LCU on October 13, 2020 or later embedded. This mainly occurs when managed devices are updated with outdated packages or media through an update management tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. This can also happen when using outdated physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates built in. Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or a custom ISO image may see the old Microsoft Edge removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue only occurs when creating custom offline media or ISO images by dragging this update to the image without first installing the Independent Servicing Stack (SSU) update released on March 29 2021 or later. A small subset of users reported lower than expected performance in games after installing this update. Most of the users affected by this issue run games in full screen or borderless mode and use two or more monitors. The fix for this issue has already been released from the Known Issues Restore (KIR), as we recently reported.

Download and install the KB5001391 hotfix

To install this update, just go to Settings> Update & security> Check for updates. This is an optional update and its improvements and news will be included in the mandatory May update, so if you are not in a rush you can always wait for Patch Tuesday and skip this update.