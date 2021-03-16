Windows 10 Update KB5001567 Fixes Blue Screen

A week ago, we received update KB5000802 for Windows 10 version 20H2. This update came with an unexpected companion: a new blue screen case. This is a problem when printing with Kyocera, Ricoh and Zebra machines and it returns the code APC_INDEX_MISMATCH. Now Redmond has released update KB5001567 to fix the issue.

Download update KB5001567 and fix the blue screen when printing

A few days ago, we already published a temporary solution to this error, provided by Microsoft itself. Now, shortly thereafter, we have an optional update on Windows Update that will definitely fix this problem.

To install this update, just go to Windows Update. To do this, we can write the words “Windows Update” or “Check for updates” in the search bar of Windows 10. Once in this section of the configuration, we will just have to click on ” Check for Updates ”and we’ll see how update KB5001567 appears as an“ Optional Quality Update Available ”.

We click on “Download and install” and we will get the update very quickly, although you already know that it will always depend on the power of your device and the quality of your internet connection. Once applied, this will be the last goodbye to the APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error.

You should know that this update name is specific to versions 20H2 and 2004 of Windows 10. For other versions, the name of the update is as follows:

Windows 10 version 1909/1903: KB5001566 Windows 10 version 1809: KB5001568 (business and education). Windows 10 version 1803: KB5001565 (business and education).

If for some reason you are unwilling or unable to use Windows Update, we provide you with the direct download links on the Windows Update Catalog website. You should be careful to select the appropriate option for your device, paying attention to which version of Windows 10 you have and whether your system is 32 or 64 bit.