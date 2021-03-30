Windows 10 update KB500842 improves performance

At this time, Windows 10 update KB500842 has already started to roll out. This is an optional quality update that we can download from Windows Update or through a direct download link that we will share with you below.

This KB500842 update will bring us to Windows 10 Build 19042.906. As this is a quality update, it does not introduce any new features, but rather focuses on bug fixes and improvements to the stability of the operating system. In this case, our PC performance will improve after fixing an error related to explorer.exe process which affects File Explorer, taskbar and other key elements.

List of fixes

Fixed “Computing Filters” message appearing when using filters in File Explorer search results. Fixed a bug where the search filter would freeze or stop responding when the user tried to change the type of filter being used. Fixed performance issues associated with the explorer.exe process. This led to heavy memory consumption, especially when other applications were running in the background, affecting the performance of the operating system. Fixed an issue where some monitors displayed darker colors than they should when using HDR. Fixed a bug in the synchronization of video playback when using multiple monitors. Fixed erratic behavior when using the touch keyboard and changing the orientation of the device. Fixed an issue that prevented users from closing “toast” notifications with the “Close” button. Fixed error 0x004c003 related to Windows 10 activation.

Install update KB500842

To install this quality update, you have three options:

Go to Windows Update and click on the “Check for Updates” button. Once found, you just need to click on “Download and install”. Use this direct download link. Wait for the Windows 10 April patch, which is a mandatory update and will include these fixes.