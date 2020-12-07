Windows 10 will update other Microsoft products

The Windows Update area in Windows 10 has changed a lot. It allows us to easily download feature updates, cumulative monthly updates, optional updates, and driver updates. Windows Update can also detect, download, and apply updates for Microsoft products, which may include Office Productivity Suite.

If you want to receive updates for Microsoft products, we need to manually enable this feature from the Settings app. But now it goes even further.

Windows Update, the epicenter of Microsoft downloads

Starting in December 2020, Microsoft will begin releasing updates for additional Microsoft products, such as .NET Core 2.1, 3.1, or .NET 5.0. Windows Update will also allow you to apply updates to the .NET Core Runtime, Core Runtime, and .NET Core Desktop Runtime installers.

For those who don’t know, the .NET packages include tools and runtime features or new languages ​​for Windows 10 desktop apps.

These installers are implemented through Visual Studio or as part of another application. For example, the Windows 10 PowerToys app requires you to install the .NET runtime package.

In other words, .NET Core is currently used to run some Windows 10 apps. And Microsoft now plans to push updates for .NET Core directly through Windows Update.

The first .NET update will appear on your device if you have already enabled updates for “Microsoft products” in the Windows Update setup application. In addition, updates based on .NET Core must be installed.

You can check if the .NET Core runtime packages are installed. To do this, you need to go to Control Panel> Programs screen> Uninstall updates.

When settings are enabled and updates are available, you will see it in the Settings app. Be able to choose to immediately install major .NET updates.

You can always turn off these unnecessary updates by clicking Settings> Update and security options> Windows Update> Advanced options.

Major new .NET updates for Windows 10 will begin rolling out to users next week, when the tech giant is expected to release Tuesday’s version of the December fixes. This month’s Patch Tuesday release will include bug fixes for Windows 10’s interrupted local update process, dark mode issues, and more.