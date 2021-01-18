Windows 10X is visible on a Surface Go, Lumia 950 XL and Apple M1

Windows 10X is the new fast, modern and secure operating system from Microsoft. We have spoken of him several times in recent weeks as his arrival is imminent. The final version is about to be sent to manufacturers for integration into their devices and will go on sale from the spring of this year. Initially, it will only be available on devices intended to meet the needs of students and teachers in educational institutions and frontline workers. Later, in 2022, it will make the jump to the mainstream market after a major update. That’s all we know about Windows 10X so far.

Developers “play” with Windows 10X

A few days ago, a version very close to the one that will be sent to the manufacturers leaked on the net. We ourselves, eager to learn more about the new operating system, installed it in a virtual machine and showed it to you on our YouTube channel.

However, the Windows community has some fantastic developers, and again they haven’t disappointed. We have already seen Windows 10X installed on a Lumia 950, a Surface Go and even on a computer with Apple M1 processing. It will be especially interesting to check the performance of the device on the Surface Go and Lumia 950 due to their limited hardware, where Windows 10X would have to excel to justify its existence.

It was Twitter user @imbushuo who was able to run Windows 10X on a computer with Apple M1 through QEMU virtualization. It is important to remember that this operating system was created to initially run on newer computers with Intel processors, so it is not intended to be fully functional.

Lumia 950 XL and Surface Go also join the Windows 10X trend

Gustave Monce, another longtime acquaintance of the Windows community, managed to get Windows 10X running on a Lumia 950 XL. It’s the same developer who is honored to have brought Windows 10 on ARM to the Lumia 950 XL itself.

Hopefully we can find out more about how Windows 10X performs in this Lumia soon, as it is an operating system built on the ashes of Windows 10 Mobile. If performance is optimal, there is reason to dream of Microsoft’s return to the smartphone sector in the medium term (within a few years).

Last but not least, Windows 10X was spotted on a first-gen Surface Go. Credit goes to Daniel Kornev, who made almost everything work as it should. His analysis could not be more optimistic: “W10X is an ideal operating system for the Surface Go. It’s fast, smooth and simple,” he said on his Twitter account.

Windows 10X 20279 running on the original Microsoft Surface Go LTE. Same as last year, unfortunately no WiFi, no cameras.

The next few weeks will remain essential to learn more about Windows 10X and, in particular, its launch. We will continue to keep you informed of all the news that reaches our ears. Recently, our colleague Javier Gualix made a live on YouTube investigating the curiosities of the new Microsoft operating system called to market an era.