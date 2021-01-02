Windows 10X will reach more devices

It’s been raining since Microsoft introduced Windows 10X along with the Surface Neo. Since then, the development of the modular operating system has changed significantly. Due to emulation and compatibility issues, this only worked on Intel processors. This issue has severely limited the ability to create Windows 10X devices.

However, the Redmond team decided to initially remove support for Win32 applications. That way, they would have more headroom to fine-tune the emulation layer and resolve compatibility issues. In addition, it allows Windows 10X to see the light of day on more devices, including those with built-in ARM processors.

Microsoft has started testing Windows 10X on ARM

According to Windows Latest, Microsoft has started internally testing Windows 10X on ARM processors. The forecast is that we will start to see portable devices, with a single screen, with the operating system during 2021. These teams will arrive with both Intel processors and Qualcomm processors. It remains to be seen whether AMD also joins the game.

By equipping ARM processors, it will be easier to compete with Chrome OS. Since Windows 10X without Win32 support is lighter than Windows 10, it could support a wider range of Qualcomm processors, including mid-range processors. As a result, we might see more affordable devices geared towards the education market.

However, it must be remembered that this first iteration of Windows 10X will be focused on UWP apps and web apps. The lack of Win32 (RAIL) applications will be addressed with the Cloud PC service, which will allow these applications to be virtualized in the Azure cloud and function as if they were native applications.

The new operating system is distinguished by an interface that fully adapts to the device, evolving according to the input used by the user. In addition, it runs applications in isolated environments, removes extensions from the taskbar and has a new update mechanism.