Windows 11 (Build 2200.71): what’s new and how to download it

Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 22000.71 on the Windows Insider development channel. In addition to a large number of fixes, this release extends the acrylic effect to the new File Explorer and Desktop context menus and modernizes the app preview in the taskbar. A new entertainment widget is also added to the Windows 11 Widgets Panel.

To download it, you just need to go to Settings> Windows Update> Check for updates. Remember, you must be registered in the Windows Insider Program Development Channel to receive these builds.

Applying the Acrylic Effect to Windows 11 Context Menus

