Windows 11 update could arrive on October 20

It seems that there is hardly any information in the presentations, but a few days later we still find some gaps and some interesting details. On this occasion concerning the date of release or update of Windows 11. Yes, Microsoft was not very precise on this subject and only said that in the fall or on vacation. However, there is always information for those with a keen eye.

Windows 11 would arrive at the end of October

Despite all the controversy over some of its decisions, it looks like Windows 11 is gaining a lot of interest among users. Yes, Microsoft had a very serious communication problem, as we mentioned before, but it seems to be launching within four months. Panos Panay has already indicated it will be in October, but there are even more details.

It could be a double event, the opportunity to present Windows 11 in its final state with the new applications and the improvements they have made since then, and an event to present the novelties of Surface and partners such as Dell, HP , Samsung and Acer. . . . That way, we would not only have a final view of the operating system with the suggestions, reviews, and comments from the Windows Insider program, we would also have new hardware.

The Redmond giant showed a bunch of captures of the new operating system and there we can see how the date of all the captures is October 20, 2021. It’s usually a nod to users and brings us to the next one. Microsoft’s big event presentation. Recall that we only saw part of the work, now there are less than four months to polish some things before the launch of the new operating system.

We remind you that this week the first official version of Windows 11 arrives at the Windows Insider program. The leaked version is a far cry from what we’ll see, according to Microsoft’s own engineers. As indicated, it could reach our teams today, so we will be ready to let you know.