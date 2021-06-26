Windows 11 will allow you to install Android APK without going through the Store

Ahead of the launch of Windows 11 Miguel de Icaza, founder of Xamarin (now part of Microsoft), let’s hint that they had achieved something incredible in Windows 11. Something he had been working on since joining Microsoft, now we know it has android apps on windows 11 through microsoft store. But, he also asked if they would work without the Microsoft Store.

Windows 11 will let you install Android apps from outside the Store

The reality is that Miguel de Icaza quickly indicated that yes it will be possible but he did not indicate how simple this procedure will be. Keep in mind that Android apps will initially be limited to a selection of apps from those available in said store.

And it’s!

A lot of people would have liked an integration with the Google Play Store instead of the Amazon App Store but, it seems that now the Windows Store could integrate any store and we should not rule out this option. The main problem is that at the moment the Amazon app store is not very popular and has big absences like Snapchat (An old problem is coming back) or Apple Music among others.

This could be solved by allowing installation using APK files. But that could pose a hacking and security problem. The ideal would have been to allow the download of APKs from the Microsoft Store, but Amazon seems a good ally.

For now, it looks like we’ll have to wait for how to install Android apps in Windows 11. But it’s interesting that we won’t be limited, if we want to, to the selection of Amazon apps. We hope that in the coming weeks Microsoft will provide more information on how Android apps work and on the availability of new apps in the near future. Who knows, maybe in the future we will have the apps without needing Amazon.