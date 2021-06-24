Windows 11 will be able to run Android apps

Bombshell at the Windows 11 presentation event. Panos Panay confirmed this by presenting the new Microsoft Store: Android applications will arrive on Windows 11.

We already talked about it months ago and finally it came true. Project Latte, the project to bring Android apps to Windows 11, is already a reality. The developers of the green robot operating system will be able to bring their applications to the green robot operating system very easily.

How was this possible? Thanks to WSL2 (Windows Subsystem for Linux). During the developer event which will take place in a few hours, Microsoft will give more details on this great news which changes everything at the level of the Windows application ecosystem. Stay tuned!

News in development …