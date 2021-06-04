Windows 11 will be the next big Windows update

Windows 10 has been with us for 6 long years. It served its purpose but did not age in the best possible way and was certainly overlooked by Microsoft, which focused on other projects. But it’s over. Its successor will be presented on June 24 of this month and will be called … Windows 11.

Windows 11: an operating system with the user at the center

This is what Evan Blass (@evleaks) said via his Twitter account. The famous leaker confirmed what was an open secret: the new Windows will be called Windows 11.

Evan Blass refers to the “Do not take screenshots of this version” message seen by all Microsoft employees who have had the pleasure of testing the new Windows 11. By doing this, Evan is telling us that he has saw this screen and probably showed you the version number.

From the “Do not take screenshots of this version” department: an upcoming Microsoft operating system called Windows 11.

– Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

In addition, many users fond of “conspiracy theories” claim that the presentation image of the event hides a number 11 on the ground due to the light beams emanating from the window.

As if that weren’t enough, the event will take place at 11am ET. It seems that the number 11 is chasing us wherever we go. Microsoft would send a double message with this rebranding: they want to break with their past (even if they have claimed that Windows 10 will be the last Windows) and, at the same time, look to the future. The future is Windows 11.

Source: Microsofters

Rumors suggest that this new Windows will put the user at the center and be the start of years of big investments in OS development. Those in Redmond will renew much of the user interface and introduce new functions, gestures, animations, sounds and much more. We’ll even have a new Microsoft Store that will change everything. June 24. Mark it in red on your calendar.