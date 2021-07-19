Windows 11 will support new Android AAB packages according to Amazon

Coincidences of fate, a few days after Microsoft announced that Windows 11 would be compatible with Android apps, a new Google package appeared that replaced the APK package with AAB (Android App Bundles). But it looks like it won’t be a problem and Amazon says it will be ready for such a package with the launch of Windows 11.

Windows 11 will be compatible with the new Android AAB package

Windows 11 will be able to run Android applications using the Windows Subsystem for Android and the Windows Subsystem for Linux. These Android apps will be available through the Microsoft Store, but the actual download process will be through the Amazon Appstore.

Microsoft has decided to integrate the Amazon Appstore into the Microsoft Store, where Android applications are already available. You can easily search for Android apps through the Microsoft Store and click on the product listings to open the Amazon Appstore in the Microsoft Store and easily install the app.

At the end of June, Google confirmed that it would require app developers to use the new Android App Bundle (AAB) standard. It replaces the Android application package (APK). According to Google, this policy applies to new apps on the Play Store. And developers will have to ditch the current APK file format for new apps.

Technically, Android APK apps aren’t phased out, but developers will likely stop releasing their apps in APK format after Google starts requiring AAB for its Play Store. In other words, this new format will eventually replace the APK as the standard post format.

“Amazon Appstore is actively working to support the new format. This will provide benefits such as smaller app downloads for customers. As well as on-demand downloads of features and assets, ”the company said.