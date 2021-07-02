Windows 11’s new Microsoft Store is coming to Windows 10

Faced with the deluge of reviews and problems with the upgrade process to Windows 11, many people have wondered what features will reach Windows 10. One of the star features, the new Microsoft Store, will come to Windows 10 thus avoiding problems for developers.

Windows 11 Microsoft Store will also be available on Windows 10

Many people thought that all the functions of Windows 11 would be exclusive to this operating system, but the Microsoft Store in Windows 10 needed a complete makeover inside and out. This is why it would have been a bad strategy to leave Windows 10 on its own.

Applications and application performance left a lot to be desired. It also gives us a clue that we won’t have compatibility issues between Windows 10 and Windows 11 apps. This was another of the fears of some who saw possible fragmentation despite the fact that WindowsApps SDK offers support for the. version 1809 from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

The new Microsoft Store changes radically from its predecessor in the technologies used and in its design. This allows you to be much more agile when it comes to working with it and will help it prevail against dangerous downloads. Also, in Windows 11 we have the option to suggest a secure download from the store if there is one.

Now Windows developers can publish any type of app regardless of its environment or package technology, like Win32, .NET, UWP, Xamarin, Electron, React Native, Java, and even progressive web apps. Thanks to this movement and the elimination of commissions, developers will be able to use the Microsoft Store in Windows 11 (and Windows 10) as a safe place from which users can access various applications. We will see if this time Microsoft manages to make its Store more relevant.