Windows is back. A job offer talks about its redesign

We started the year almost the way we ended it. Speaking of Sun Valley and talking about the future of Windows 10 and its changes. The Redmond giant wants to regain the trust of users and offer us a redesign. The code name you already know is called Sun Valley and it promises to be a Windows 10 redesign to bring some freshness.

Microsoft talks about Windows 10 redesign

For the first time, we got to see how real this leak looks. Many times information about Microsoft is leaked, but it never happens. It remains just a rumor and we will never know it again. In this case, it looks like Sun Valley if that will be a reality and we know that thanks to a job posting from Microsoft.

Microsoft Careers website recruitment for Sun Valley. “Windows is back” https://t.co/4aHY7L0vd7 pic.twitter.com/NaCRpMlN6K

– Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) January 3, 2021

As you can see from the underlined sentence, it says “Windows is back” which Microsoft has long been indicating. A clear nod to users and a demonstration of intention for this year 2020.

That they want to hire new staff is not a bad thing, there might be someone who thinks so. operation is renewed.

Now we have to see how it evolves over this year in the Windows Insider program releases. The folks at Redmond are making a big bet on Windows 10 and we hope it lives up to expectations.

Windows 10 needs aesthetic and technical improvements and Sun Valley seems to want to address these areas. So far, in the Insider Program, we’ve seen some areas they are working in, but it’s too early to draw any conclusions.