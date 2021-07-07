Windows receives a patch to fix the “PrintNightmare” vulnerability

Four days ago, we told you about PrintNightmare, a significant vulnerability that affects the Windows Print Queue service. This exploit was rated critical and allowed attackers to execute code remotely with system privileges on affected computers.

PrintNightmare: the end of Windows’ last nightmare?

Now, according to The Verge, it looks like Microsoft has found the solution to this problem. Those at Redmond have released security fixes for Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2008, Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, supported versions of Windows 10, and surprisingly the already missing support for Windows. 7. They add that they will. will soon release the corresponding patch for Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016, and Windows 10 Version 1607.

“We recommend that you install these updates immediately,” Microsoft says. The security updates released on July 6, 2021 contain protections for the CVE-2021-1675 vulnerability and for the remote code execution exploit in the Windows print queue service known as by PrintNightmare, documented in CVE-2021-34527.

To install this hotfix in Windows 10, just go to the Settings app. Then you need to enter Update & Security and select Windows Update option. Finally, click on “Check for Updates” and wait for the fix to download and apply.