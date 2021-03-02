Windows Server 2022 arrives with focus on security

Since Microsoft released Windows 10, server builds have adopted a three-year update rate. In this way, Windows Server 2022 comes to replace a Windows Server 2019 that received such great reviews. Although still in the preview phase, the new version of the operating system arrives with a focus on security.

Windows Server 2022 is the new version of LTSC designed to run new and existing business applications anywhere. The operating system keeps track of on-premises environments, while continuing to improve to run on the Azure cloud. In addition, he has little news, but very welcome, under the hood.

Windows Server 2022 Launches Secure Kernel Technology

The new version of the server system bases its security on virtualization technologies, introducing a new layer of abstraction that separates the core from the hardware to avoid firmware vulnerabilities. This technology is based on Windows Defender System Guard and prevents these attacks from affecting the operating system.

With this security goal in mind, SMB connections now use the industry standard AES 256. Therefore, it improves the encryption of connections to shared resources in Windows Server 2022. Remember that to use this technology, clients with Windows 10 must have been updated to version 20H2.

In addition, the new Windows Server introduces several features related to HTTPS encrypted connections that will reduce response times and speed up data transfer. This will be very useful in web or application server scenarios that require connections through port 443.

Windows Admin Center continues to gain in importance and also launches new integration and monitoring features in Windows Server 2022, improving the management of hybrid environments. However, the size of the system image has been reduced to speed up its deployment in containers.