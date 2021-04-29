Windows Store takes Steam and cuts commission to 12%

The bomb exploded. Microsoft is determined to take an aggressive stance in the consumer arena, and the gaming industry is one of its priorities. Just yesterday they delivered record financial results with 232% growth on Xbox and they don’t seem to be content with that: Steam is the next rival to beat.

As Tom Warren reports for The Verge, Microsoft is reducing the commission it charges companies for publishing their games to the Microsoft Store from 30% to 12%. This news, along with the new and lax policies that will come to the new Microsoft Store under development, leads us to the conclusion that those of Redmond intend to make the new app store the hub of all software. available in the Windows environment.

Steam only keeps its 30% commissions

This aggressive new policy will take effect on August 1 of this year and challenge other platforms such as Steam face-to-face. “The developers are excited to deliver quality games to our players and we want to empower them to be successful on our platforms,” said Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios. “Clear, unrelated revenue sharing will bring more games to more players and help developers succeed.”

These changes will only affect games released in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10. The 30% percentage will remain compared to Xbox, as it is a much more closed and corporate-controlled environment.

This move puts all the emphasis on Steam, as it would remain the only department store to maintain a 30% commission. Epic Games and Microsoft are both said to be at 12% in August.

The new Windows will bet even more on video games

Microsoft’s strategy has completely changed and it seems that at last it will listen to the demands of the developers. The current Microsoft Store has been a failure for decisions like forcing developers to build UWP apps and delivering poor performance. All of this will end with the new Microsoft Store that is in development and will arrive with Sun Valley: more modern, faster, more beautiful and with much less limitations for developers.

“We know we still have a lot to improve on, but thanks to feedback from gamers and developers on PC, I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Booty says. Additionally, it calls us into the second half of 2021 to envision when “our work around the PC ecosystem will emerge in such a way that it will push the industry further and help deliver more games to more gamers in the world. world”.