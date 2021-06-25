WindowsApps SDK, the official name of Project Reunion

After long talking about Project Reunion, the unification of development under Windows, it finally has an official name called WindowsApps SDK. This clearly shows us that there are no longer multiple classes of applications in Windows, only Windows applications. Additionally, on the GitHub website, we can see what phases they are in and what they are implementing at each stage.

For those of you unfamiliar with the old Reunion Project, we’re putting you in the background. With Windows 10 came a new concept called UWP (Universal Windows Platform) which wanted to reformulate Windows win32 applications and give them new APIs and a design according to Windows 10. The problem is that the APIs were insufficient and the developers wander so that everything worked. This meant fragmentation in the development and implementation of new APIs and chaos for developers not updating their old applications. We had a UWP SDK and a win32 SDK and they both seemed to stop.

Last year, Microsoft announced the unification of its developments under Project Reunion. In addition, it was subsequently indicated that Project Reunion, now WindowsApps SDK, will be compatible with the latest versions of Windows 10 (Until the 2018 update) and will be independent of system updates.

Thus, if WindowsApps SDK is updated to version 1.0, scheduled for the end of the year, developers will be able to take advantage of the new features and implement them to users without having to update the system. ‘exploitation. It will have full compatibility and thus the independence of the system version is guaranteed.

Of course, these apps will be compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11, so we don’t have to worry about apps stopping working on one system or another. Microsoft has always guaranteed excellent backward compatibility and continues to do so.