Witailer appoints Ignacio Hurtado as new Managing Director in Spain

Witailer, a digital agency that provides consulting, technology and business intelligence solutions for brand launching on Amazon and other marketplaces, has appointed Ignacio Hurtado as Managing Director for Spain, thus consolidating its presence in the country.

Reporting to Federico Salina, co-founder of the company with Jana Nurmukhanova, Hurtado will be the maximum responsible for the development, coordination and execution of Witailer’s business plan in Spain, as well as the transfer of the proposal from value to its customer portfolio in the territory. . “Spain is a strategic country for us. This is a key moment, in which organizations must progress and improve their processes to maintain themselves. At Witailer, we have the knowledge, experience and talent to help companies take online sales to the next level, ”says Hurtado.

Ignacio has been working in sales and business development for over a decade, gaining extensive experience in different industries. He joins Witailer from Google, where he developed and led sales teams in Dublin, San Francisco or Mexico. In addition, for the past three years, he has served as Regional Director for Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. Previously, Hurtado worked for the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Morocco and also founded his own consulting firm in the country.

“Our maxim is to achieve excellence for all of our customers on Amazon and the other markets we work with. It is a challenge that I take up with great enthusiasm. In a context like the one we find ourselves in, e-commerce is the order of the day, there is a lot of competition and therefore it is essential to stay at the forefront of change, ”adds Hurtado.

Witailer has companies such as 3M, Barilla, Moleskine, De Longhi, Lavazza and Vitec in its customer portfolio

The goal of Witailer in Spain is to provide customers with the best solutions to promote their brand in the years to come. Indeed, he closed the year 2020 by managing 350 million euros for his customers on Amazon, consolidating an activity that they plan to expand in the coming months to other European markets such as the United Kingdom. With this, he plans to invoice 5 million euros in 2021, having ended the first quarter with 100% growth compared to the same period of the previous year. “Our goal is that over the next few months, more than 20% of our total billing will come from Spanish brands that we support in their growth both nationally and internationally at Amazon,” says Ignacio Hurtado, Managing Director of Witailer Espaa .

With this, the digital company, present in 10 countries, invests its efforts to help companies like Barilla, De Longhi, Prenatal, Acer or Universal in their launch and their optimization on Amazon and other marketplaces. Currently in Spain there are more than 20 active projects with different brands, including 3M, Lavazza and Moleskine.

Over the past three years, Witailer has developed its own technology platforms which allow it to obtain highly relevant data and analyze digital market trends. So, through analytics and business intelligence, they measure value and need to have an alternate online sales channel for the brand, increasing the total benefits of e-commerce marketing plans.

The Spanish team, which intends to expand its workforce in the near future, has a group of Business Angels who fund the activities and more than 50 specialists in Amazon consulting and e-commerce advertising content. In addition, it relies on business intelligence tools developed by the same company. For Ignacio Hurtado, brand launching is a very attractive sector and he sees it as a promising commercial niche. Its medium and long term objective is to be present and recognized throughout the country.

DRHNumeric