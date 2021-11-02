with-a-university-degree-and-at-risk-of-poverty:-“i-studied-law,-i'm-unemployed-and-before-i-worked-14-years-cleaning”

Students of the Autonomous University of Barcelona. CRISTÓBAL CASTRO

Gema Riesco was unemployed in February 2020. As a result of the previous crisis, they cut him from six hours to two, from charging more than 800 euros to 252. “I asked for my hours to be increased and they decided to fire me,” he recalls. It’s not what he had in mind when he graduated. “I studied Law, I am unemployed and I worked 14 years cleaning ”, he sums up. He searched for something of his own. The “I’ll call you” after the interviews did not materialize. Then this, his “first job”, came up in a cleaning company, and he achieved stability. With her salary and that of her husband, a truck driver, they managed. They separated this January. To your 60 years, enter 142 euros per month of unemployment. Pay 500 rent for the apartment in which He resides in Asturias with his four-year-old son. “One can not live this way”. He needs the help of his parents. Savings are exhausted.

Higher education is the main protective mechanism against situations of economic vulnerability. Those who have university or higher vocational training have the lowest risk of poverty rate of all educational levels: 9.9% in 2020, in front of 30, 4% of those with primary or lower education, according to the INE. The figure has risen from 2008 for all educational groups. But despite being better off overall, one in ten highly skilled people lives in low-income households. There are around 1.2 million, with data from the Labor Force Survey, almost double that of 2008 (7.2%). And that the figure still does not reflect the effect of the pandemic, since this indicator is calculated with the income of 2019.

Living in a household at risk of poverty means that less than 60% of median the income of the country, adjusted to the size of the families. The threshold changes depending on how the income of the population fluctuates. In single-person households, it includes those who enter less than 9. 626 euros per year; for an adult with one child, 12. 514. An unattainable figure with the 142 Gema’s monthly euros. Now she participates in an Entrepreneurship Program of Action Against Hunger: her dream is to “set up a small greengrocer”. He cannot find a job that allows him to take care of his son in the afternoons.

The social elevator “works less and less”, affirms Ana Alarcón, manager of Socio-Labor Inclusion Programs of this NGO in Spain. He says that the situation was already precarious and “has become much more acute.” “The people with higher education that we attend have increased this year by 15% about 2020 between immigrants and refugees. In single-parent families or with all members in long-term unemployment, 5% ”, he points out. A 40% of those served have higher education, he says, a large part interested in the entrepreneurship program. “They are young people very tired of the labor market,” he says.

Given the situation, it is very likely that the official figures will worse in 2021 and that the risk of poverty increases. A survey by Cáritas and the Foessa Foundation estimates that social exclusion for university graduates rose from 6.9% of 2018 until the 15, 3% this year. It is a complex indicator composed of 37 variables, which not only includes income, but also levels of isolation and social conflict or political exclusion. It was the group in which he grew the most. The NGO considers “necessary to open a reflection on the less and less protective effect of university education.”

They reach this conclusion the experts consulted. Training is the best investment for the future: in 2030 new positions will require a 35% of professionals with higher or university FP qualifications and a 65% of average qualifications (FP), according to the Cedefop agency of the European Union. But being a university is not what it used to be.

“The risk of poverty has been increasing in recent decades,” explains Luis Ayala, professor of Economics at UNED. “Now studies cut the possibility of being poor in half and in the eighties they almost eliminated it,” he adds. It points to a double problem: a job market with “high levels of precariousness” that affect these graduates, who when they are in a vulnerable situation “normally have a higher qualification than that required by their position”, and a “social system that protects little to low-wage workers ”. Spain is one of the EU countries with the highest rates of working poor. The professor of Applied Economics at the University of Castilla-La Mancha María Ángeles Davia abounds in the idea: “The temporary and partial employment figures of workers with a university degree under 40 years have risen compared to 2008 ″.

Angela (25 years) is in this situation. Graduated in Journalism last year, with an “almost bilingual” level of English, she just finished a replacement contract at a food wholesaler company: six weeks. Lives in Castilla-La Mancha. “I have looked for my career job, but it is frustrating. The contracts are precarious, ”he says. The studies were paid for “working as a waitress, taking care of girls, public relations …”. He left home in January and no longer receives any family help. She is enrolled in the Red Cross employment program. She lives with her boyfriend and cannot put up for rent. The money also does not give him to train in international journalism.

No technical vocations

On 1900 only the elite (5% of graduates) came to the university, it was the General Education Law of 1970 which gave the final boost to the registrations. Spain has graduation rates at the European level ―above the 30% among those born after 1975 -. With the Bologna Plan, master’s degrees were generalized and many cannot assume their cost.

But there is an added problem: the offer of University jobs have grown less than the number of students and, above all, their preferences do not coincide with the market, as indicated by Antonio Villar, professor of Applied Economics at the Pablo de Olvide University. There is a lack of vocations for engineers and there are too many graduates in social sciences or humanities.

Spain has, therefore, high levels of overqualification, if Well the pandemic has distorted the statistics. In 2020 it fell to levels of 2008 (36%, in front of 25% in the OECD), according to the Knowledge and Development Foundation in a report, but It is explained because, above all, jobs in the service sector were lost, forced to close: bars, leisure or shops. The contracts signed in . , 3% of the total, four points less than in 2019.

A second generation lawyer can earn 700 euros more at month than a lawyer from humble origins ”

Solving the problem will take time. The professor of Sociology at UNED Juan Ignacio Martínez emphasizes that, although he alludes to the need to “change the market and that there is a greater proportion of jobs for qualified people, as in northern Europe”, it will go a long way. “There is a proportion that will spend years working in jobs that do not require a degree and with salaries that do not meet expectations.”

Enrique Fernández combined his studies with jobs since 16 years. Then his father suffered a heart attack that prevented him from continuing to work and he took care of his mother, who had had a brain hemorrhage. To your 37 has a medium degree of FP in hospitality, two degrees of Higher FP in Computer Science and Finance and accounting, and is a graduate in Political Science. He is unemployed. “I am not the typical case,” he acknowledges. He has worked as a commercial, administrative, waiter … His mother passed away in June. His father, brother and he live with the pension of the first: 800 euros. He receives help from Cáritas and prepares for public examinations. “What is needed is a stroke of luck, a little push.”

He mentions, without knowing it, the concept he uses Fabrizio Bernardi, Professor of Sociology at the European University Institute and at UNED: the “push effect”. “Social class continues to have an effect on occupational achievement, even among people with the same educational level. When things go wrong, the class doesn’t let you down, and when they go well, it provides a certain advantage, not so much between having a job or not having it, but in terms of income, ”he explains. “A second generation lawyer can earn 700 euros more per month than a lawyer of humble origins ”, he continues.

The economist Villar also associates, in a report for Funcas, the relationship between family origin and the choice of the university degree, “surely key to understanding the subsequent inequalities in the market, in view of the differences in labor insertion.” In the toughest high school subjects, such as mathematics or physics, “environmental study conditions and an ability to absorb negative results are required that can skew the choice.” Because wealthy families “are willing to take on the hardest grades, and therefore with a greater probability of failure.” Social origin matters a lot.

